Bruno Mars WITHDRAWS Silk Sonic album from Grammy Awards consideration

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic have their album out of consideration for Grammy Awards.

Bruno, 37, who formed the musical super duo with Anderson, 37, in 2021, told rolling stone the couple’s album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, would not be submitted for nomination at the 2023 awards.

The reveal comes after Silk Sonic won four awards at the 2022 Grammys for single Leave the Door Open, including the coveted Record of the Year trophy – with An Evening With… a favorite to win Album of the Year.

Shock: Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Take Their Album Out of the Grammy Awards Consideration (pictured as they receive the Record of the Year gong at the 2022 awards)

Bruno said: ‘We really put everything on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to graciously, humbly and most importantly sexually refuse to submit our album this year.’

‘We hope that we can celebrate and party with everyone a great year of music. Thank you for making Silk Sonic bloom.”

Bruno elaborated on the couple’s decision, saying their success at the 2022 awards meant they’d be “crazy to ask for more.”

He said, “Andy and I, and everyone who has worked on this project, won the moment the world reacted to Leave The Door Open. Everything else was just the icing on the cake. We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform – not once, but twice – and rewarding us at last year’s ceremony.”

Lauded: Bruno, 37, who formed the musical superduo with Anderson, 37, in 2021, told Rolling Stone that the couple’s album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, would no longer qualify for a gong at the 2023 awards

Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, told the publication he “appreciated” the band’s decision not to submit their music, but he was looking forward to celebrating their year in music.

Dailymail.com has reached out to a Grammys spokesperson for further comment.

In the Record of the Year category, Silk Sonic defeated a very impressive and huge field, including: I Still Have Faith In You — ABBA, Freedom — Jon Batiste, I Get A Kick Out Of You — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Peaches — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Right on Time – Brandi Carlile, Kiss Me More – Doja Cat feat. SZA, Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X and Driver’s License – Olivia Rodrigo.

Anderson took to the stage saying with humor, “Come on, listen, listen, listen. We’re really trying our best to stay humble right now, okay. But in the industry, we call that a clean slate.

‘Okay? For all the other nominees, we all know we love you, we love you all, okay. Drinks is on silk sonic tonight. We get drunk. I know a lot of you fans might be upset, we’re getting out of here before the internet gets up and running, Bruno. God bless you all, good night.’

Critically acclaimed: The reveal comes after Silk Sonic won four awards at the 2022 Grammys for single Leave the Door Open – featuring An Evening With… a favorite to win Album of the Year

In December 2021, rapper Drake withdrew his Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.

Drake had scored two Grammy nods, but sources said his team inexplicably made a last minute decision to remove him as a contender when the ballots were released.

Some fans were surprised that the superstar submitted his name in the first place after publicly criticizing the 2020 Grammy Awards for overlooking his fellow Canadian musician, The Weeknd.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker previously stated that he would boycott the show after his 2020 album After Hours was disapproved. “Due to the secret commissions, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he told The New York Times at the time.

Saying goodbye: Rapper Drake withdrew his name for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The singer – born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – also accused the Grammys of corruption in 2020, after being dropped from the nomination list.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the transparency of the industry…” he tweeted at the time.

The entertainer also said the three Grammys he earned for Sunday night “mean nothing to me” in an interview with Billboard magazine.

Despite this, he won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature film on Kanye West’s song, Hurricane, from his Donda album.