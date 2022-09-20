Bruno Guimaraes wants to play higher up the pitch to help Newcastle score more goals

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed he would prefer to play in the more advanced role which brought five goals during his stunning introduction to the Premier League and admitted Newcastle are struggling to break down opponents this season.

The Brazilian – a £36m January arrival from Lyon – was a revelation as Eddie Howe’s side recorded top-four form between the New Year and May to shoot clear of the relegation zone.

They have lost just once this campaign – in the 98th minute at Liverpool – but recent home draws against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have been a point of frustration for the manager, his players and supporters.

Bruno Guimaraes has said he prefers to play higher up the pitch for Newcastle

Bruno has played a deeper role this term due to Jonjo Shelvey being out injured

Bruno is used in a deeper midfield position in the absence of the injured Jonjo Shelvey this season and is yet to score or assist.

There is a sense that the team would benefit from his presence further up the pitch and while the player is happy to comply with Howe’s wishes, it was telling when he said: ‘I can play both positions. I prefer to play No.8. No.6 I can help the team move forward with the ball. I think the gaffer has a choice, I can play all positions in midfield. I have played more in a No.8. But that’s not a problem for me.’

On Newcastle’s start – they are 10th in the table with eight points from seven games – Bruno added: ‘We are disappointed with our start to the season (from a points perspective). We have to play better.

‘Every team will do this now (sit deep and frustrate us) and we have to create alternatives. We are disappointed because we create opportunities, we just didn’t score. We lost two more points at home on Saturday. This cannot happen.’

Eddie Howe’s side have been held to five draws in their opening seven games this season

Newcastle were held by Bournemouth on Saturday and Bruno has said the players are “disappointed” with their points tally and lack of goals so far

Meanwhile, Bruno has revealed that his recent absence with a hamstring injury – he missed three games before returning at the weekend – was a result of the problem going undetected after the 3-3 draw with Manchester City last month.

“I got injured in the Man City game,” he said. ‘I then tried to play in the Tranmere game (three days later). When I had to run, I felt it a lot. For me, I thought I was just tired and I didn’t know I was injured myself.

‘After the Tranmere game I spoke to the doctor and I wanted a scan. When we saw the scan we thought it (the damage) was small, but it was big.

‘But I’m better now, I feel okay. It wasn’t my best game on Saturday, my first back after injury. I didn’t play for 20 days. Now I’m trying to find my rhythm again.’

Bruno will do that with his national team next week with games against Ghana and Tunisia in France.

“These are two big games, important games for us,” he said. ‘I have to guarantee my place before the World Cup. It’s my dream to play, my obsession now. When I was a child I always dreamed of this moment and it is coming.’