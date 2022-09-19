Bruno Guimaraes praises ‘helpful’ Eddie Howe for his work since taking over as Newcastle manager

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has praised Eddie Howe for his work since taking over from Steve Bruce as manager of the club.

Howe replaced Bruce last November after the club was taken over from Mike Ashley, and has guided the Magpies to tenth in the Premier League table – with favorable games on the horizon – after years of relegation battles.

Speaking to FourFourTwo via ChronicleLivesaid Guimaraes that Howe has ‘turned water into wine’ by ‘bringing a winning mentality to the club’ which has since looked to push forward under their new ownership.

“I enjoy working with him, I really do,” he said. ‘And not just as a coach, but as a person.

‘I admire the way he leads the whole group. He has a very human side to everyone.

‘He has turned water into wine here and he has led a team that many saw almost as relegated to mid-table. He brings a winning mentality to the club – crucial when you have such a big project.’

Guimaraes joined Newcastle in January for £35m from Lyon and has impressed fans with a string of stunning performances under Howe.

He was linked with European champions Real Madrid in the summer but a move never materialized and he is now focusing on the Tyneside club and improving with the help of Howe.

“Everyone has been very helpful so far, but Eddie in particular has always given me confidence,” he said.

The Brazilian midfielder has scored five goals in 22 games since joining for £35m in January

Manager Steve Bruce (left) and owner Mike Ashley (right) both left the club last year

“He would come to me and ask, “Where do you prefer to play? Here? There? OK. What is your favorite role on the field? I want to help you adapt to my playing style, but you also have your own characteristics – where do you think you can help me the most?”

Guimaraes had missed three consecutive games for Newcastle through injury but returned at the weekend for the club’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Howe’s side face Fulham after the international break, before games against Fulham, Brentford, Manchester United and Everton.