Bruno Fernandes insists his faltering form in front of goal has nothing to do with Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes is adamant his faltering goalscoring form for Manchester United has nothing to do with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

Since Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, the 28-year-old midfielder has seen a marked decline in contributions in front of goal.

Fernandes delivered 29 goals and 19 assists in his first 53 Premier League games after joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, quickly establishing himself as the Red Devils’ talisman.

But while sharing the dressing room with his Portuguese compatriot, the United star has seen his goal tally drop by over two-thirds, scoring no more than eight in the 40 league games since.

Keen to play down any suggestion that Ronaldo was responsible, Fernandes admitted he had a ‘bad season’ last campaign and could not ‘blame’ Ronaldo for taking his duties from the penalty spot.

“Most of my assists last season were for him, so I don’t think (it’s fair),” he said Athletics.

‘I’ve just had a bad season compared to my own numbers. I don’t think it’s about Cristiano or myself.

– Before he came I also took the penalties, but I had two chances to take the penalties last season and I missed both. So I can’t blame Cristiano for taking penalties, especially when he scores them.

‘When I missed against Arsenal in April, he was the one who gave me the ball and said: “Go and score yourself”. I missed, but I felt like he trusted me to be the one to step up and score in the big moment.

“So I don’t think it’s because of Cristiano, it’s because I didn’t do my best in some moments to get goals or assists.”

The two Red Devils stars have been named in Fernando Santos’ Nations League squad ahead of Portugal’s clashes with the Czech Republic on Saturday and Spain on Tuesday.

Fernandes urged that his problems in front of goal have not been a problem when they share the pitch with Portugal.

“In the national team I play with him and when I score he is on the pitch,” he said.

‘Playing with Cristiano as a No.10 is actually really good because the players respect Cristiano so much that it creates more space as the opposition are afraid of him taking the ball and scoring.

‘I played the last four Premier League games without Cristiano starting and I only scored one goal. So it’s not because of Cristiano. It’s about momentum, timing. Sometimes it goes in a bad way and sometimes in a better way.

‘Obviously he can be really good to play with, for someone who gives assists, like if you give him the right ball he will score goals.’