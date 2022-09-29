Bruno Fernandes hails Christian Eriksen’s impact in Man United midfield

Bruno Fernandes has praised Christian Eriksen for ‘making my game easier’, while praising the impact of the summer’s arrival at Manchester United.

The Dane has impressed since Erik ten Hag gave him a free transfer and played a role alongside Scott McTominay at United’s midfield base.

It was Eriksen who stormed through the Arsenal defense to beat Marcus Rashford to seal United’s 3-1 win in their last Premier League outing.

Erik ten Hag has found a way to play Christian Eriksen (left) and Bruno Fernandes (right) in the same midfield at Manchester United after the Dane arrived in the summer

Eriksen has looked good in United’s midfield since his arrival in the summer

Portuguese star Fernandes has also returned to something approaching his best form in the opening weeks of the season after a disappointing 2021-22 season.

And the pair have proven they can play together, despite initial doubts that Ten Hag would not be able to accommodate them both.

He told United .’s official website: ‘It is very good to play with Christian. He’s a player who can find passes, who can find pockets and obviously makes my game easier because he can find me when I move between the lines.

“It’s something that’s not easy to do. He is a quality player and someone who has shown in the past that he has quality in the Premier League, the Italian League and even for his national team.

“It’s always a pleasure to play with players like him.”

Fernandes has also started to return to something approaching his best form this season

United started the season disastrously with defeats to Brighton and Brentford, but have gone on to win their next four Premier League games, including against Liverpool and Arsenal.

After spending £215 million in the summer on the likes of Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, Fernandes believes the team is now settling for Ten Hag’s clear playing philosophy.

“We know he has these ideas, he’s strict about them, he’s straightforward, so that’s a good thing,” Fernandes said.

“It brings discipline to the team and we need that and even more when you play for a big team.

It was a frustrating evening for Fernandes as Portugal missed the Nations League final

‘Discipline is something you really need. I think everyone is following that and we all need to be in the momentum together when it’s good and when it’s bad. It’s about doing what he wants us to do.

“I think everyone has settled in well, of course the new signings have played. When you play, it’s easier to settle in and you get time to get to know your teammates, the environment, the atmosphere and everything.

“That’s very important, but more than that, they were really good on the field. They have made a good impression, a positive impact on the team and we are very happy for them all.

Eriksen was outstanding as Denmark beat France 2-0 in their last Nations League game

‘Of course everyone expects a lot from them. We are here to support them and we will do it.

“They have the same role as everyone else, but they get time to connect with the team, connect with the fans, connect with the history of the club and connect with what we need to do.”

United’s progress will be tested on Sunday as they head to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the derby.