BRUM BITES: Powell wins one of five judo medals for England…. while Royals watch hockey stars

The day of the Commonwealth Games has come to an end and there is plenty to unpack.

On day five, Daniel Powell won one of five England judo medals as the English women’s hockey stars reached the semi-finals. But they were just two highlights of another action-packed day.

Sports postDavid Coverdale’s takes a look at some of the biggest discussion points surrounding the event.

Walsall’s Daniel Powell took gold in the -73kg weight category at the Commonwealth Games

Home comfort for golden boy Daniel

Local lad Daniel Powell praised the Coventry crowd after winning one of five England judo medals.

Walsall’s Powell and Lachlan Moorhead took gold, while Gemma Howell claimed silver and Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and Kelly Petersen-Pollard claimed bronze.

“They were the reason I won,” Powell said after an ippon in the golden score period.

Alice in the Wars and on the Run

Alice Capsey defied a black eye as England sealed their place in the Twenty20 cricket semi-finals with a 26-run victory over South Africa.

The 17-year-old, who was punched during the warm-up for Saturday’s England opener, shone with her first international half-century in the 167 for five from her side.

Alice Capsey helped England secure their place in the Twenty20 cricket semi-finals

South Africa was never in the hunt and England are already through to the last four for their final group game against New Zealand tomorrow.

Refugee Cyrille misses the net

Cyrille Tchatchet couldn’t medal a fairytale comeback from the Commonwealth after severe cramps.

The weightlifter competed for Cameroon in Glasgow 2014 but never returned home and was awarded British citizenship this year.

The English athlete finished second after jerking in the men’s 96kg final, but failed on three clean and jerk attempts when his body gave out.

Royals watch hockey stars make it to the last four

The English women’s hockey stars gained royal assent when they reached the semi-finals.

Giselle Ansley, Tess Howard and Hannah Martin scored in a 3-1 win over India ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte watch hockey on Tuesday

“I actually didn’t know they were here, so it was a really nice surprise,” Howard admitted.

Race against time for lost spear

A delivery company could be in trouble after 2008 Olympic medalist Goldie Sayers’ javelin was misdirected in the mail.

The retired Team GB athlete sent the javelin to New Zealander Tori Peeters for use in Sunday’s event, but it went to the wrong depot.

“It has a lot of sentimental value,” Sayers said. “I hope they get it to her in time.”