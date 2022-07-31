BRUM BITES: Kyle Chalmers threatens to quit swimming over love triangle stories

The second day of the Commonwealth Games is over and there is plenty to unpack.

Sportsmail’s Riath Al-Samarrai looks at some of the biggest discussion points surrounding the event.

Aussie love triangle breakup

Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers has threatened to quit the sport over stories of a love triangle between him and teammates Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson.

Chalmers dated McKeon last year, but she’s now with Simpson, a pop star. Chalmers said, ‘My sanity from all of this is at rock bottom.’

Fraer is pleasantly surprised

England’s Fraer Morrow said she didn’t know she’d won a medal after taking bronze in the 55kg women’s weightlifting. “The coaches said, ‘Ah, better luck next time,'” Morrow said. Then one of the ladies said, ‘How does it feel to be a bronze medalist?’ And I was like, “What?”’

Gold made in lockdown

England took gold in the Men’s and Women’s Para-triathlon PTVI final through David Ellis and Katie Crowhurst.

Crowhurst, 18, turned to open water swimming during the lockdown and to cycling and running as swimming pools closed due to the Covid pandemic. “It’s been a very tough game,” she said.

Happy accident for Jessica

Jessica Gordon-Brown admitted that “a happy accident” led her to take up weightlifting and win silver in the women’s 59kg final. She practiced judo and gymnastics before starting weightlifting at Brighton University. Gordon-Brown, 26, said, “I was built for it. I’m glad I stumbled upon it.’

Neil denied his record

Scottish cyclist Neil Fachie had to settle for silver after James Ball of Wales defeated him in the sprint final of the men’s tandem B.

The 38-year-old would have set a Scottish record had he won a sixth Commonwealth gold. “Now I feel like I have to come back in four years,” he said. “I was hoping I could run away!”

Sophie’s Silver Redemption

Sophie Unwinn finally enjoyed her medal moment, two days after she was brutally denied a bronze medal because there were only four riders in her event.

The English para rider took silver in the tandem time trial in the 1000 meters with pilot Georgia Holt. “This means so much to us,” Unwin said.

Squash being squeezed

England squash quarter-finalist James Willstrop is disappointed his sport isn’t getting more TV coverage as he defends his singles title.

Willstrop believes that squash has fallen short. He said, “People are tweeting, ‘Why isn’t it turned on?’ It should be on. I have a lot of people asking if they can look at me.’