BRUM BITES: George Miller, 75, becomes the Commonwealth Games’ oldest gold medallist

The Commonwealth Games has a new oldest ever gold medalist after George Miller helped visually impaired Melanie Innes to victory in the B2/B3 mixed pairs bowls.

Meanwhile, Friday morning’s wrestling game had to be postponed after a speaker cover fell from the roof. Still, the event started two hours later after the security checks were completed.

While history was made for England when Marfa Ekimova became the country’s first-ever rhythmic gymnastics gold medalist at the games.

George Miller (L) assisted Melanie Innes as Scotland took gold in the B2/B3 mixed bowls event

MILLER MAKES HISTORY

George Miller, 75, became the oldest Olympic gold medalist in history with a win in the B2/B3 mixed pair bowls final.

Miller directed (a sighted person assisting the player) for visually impaired bowler Melanie Innes, who won with Robert Barr and his director Sarah Jane Ewing.

Scotland’s team joyfully celebrated after their march to victory at Leamington Spa

SPEAKER STOPS ACTION

A speaker stopped playing during yesterday morning’s wrestling.

The action was halted for nearly two hours after a speaker cover fell from the roof at the Coventry Arena.

No spectators were injured, but the crowd was evacuated from the venue while security checks were carried out.

Wrestling had to be stopped for two hours after a speaker cover fell from the roof

ENGLAND GOLD MEDAL FEAT

Marfa Ekimova made history by winning England’s first-ever gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics at the Games.

The 17-year-old stormed to the individual all-around title, saying: ‘It’s a dream come true. It was madness and everything a gymnast could wish for.’