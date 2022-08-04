BRUM BITES: England cricket captain Heather Knight ruled out of gold medal bid

Day six of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is over and there is plenty to unpack.

Emily Campbell won gold in weightlifting for England, world champion Evie Richards left her horror year behind and Heather Knight has been barred from participating in her team’s medal due to an injury.

Sportsmail’s DAVID COVERDALE looks at some of the biggest discussion points surrounding the event.

Evie Richards leaves the misery behind to claim gold

World Champion Evie Richards left her horror year behind to win the women’s mountain bike race at Cannock Chase.

The West Midlands rider was plagued with back problems and also caught Covid last month.

But Richards finished 47 seconds clear despite her bike skidding on the penultimate lap.

“I’ve had a terrible year,” she said. “This is the first race without pain, without tears. It sounds crazy, but just finishing a race is special.’

Heather Knight banned from gold bid due to injury

England cricket captain Heather Knight has been banned from taking part in her team’s gold medal.

The batter missed the first two group games after a hip injury in the recent series with South Africa.

Knight had hoped to return, but she will now miss the rest of the Games and The Hundred.

She will stay with her side, who will face New Zealand on Thursday and already advance to Saturday’s semi-finals.

Jamal Petgrave wins gold in front of a familiar face

Jamal Petgrave graduated with a gold – in front of his old teacher.

The English judoka won the 90kg men’s final in Coventry, saying: ‘I went to Coventry Uni and one of my teachers was in the crowd. I was eager to go.’

England’s Emma Reid beat her Welsh ‘idol’ Natalie Powell to gold in the women’s 78kg.

Rhys Thompson and Harry Lovell-Hewitt also won bronze for England.