BRUM BITES: Chris Murray wins a dramatic weightlifting gold for England with his eyes closed

The day of the Commonwealth Games has come to an end and there is plenty to unpack.

On day four, Chris Murray won gold in weightlifting for England, and Sophie Capewell claimed keirin silver. But it was just one of many stories of another action-packed day.

Sports postDavid Coverdale’s takes a look at some of the biggest discussion points surrounding the event.

Chris Murray broke the Olympics record in the men’s 81kg weightlifting final to claim gold

Golden Murray is getting a bit of a closed eye!

Chris Murray won a dramatic weightlifting gold for England – with his eyes closed. The 23-year-old broke the Olympic record in the men’s 81 kg final.

But he didn’t look at his winning moment when Canadian rival Nicolas Vachon dropped the bar.

“I had a towel over my head, put on the headphones and cried a little,” he said.

Sophie inspired by father’s memory

Sophie Capewell dedicated her keirin silver to father Nigel, a former British Paralympic cyclist who passed away last year.

The English rider, 23, was particularly emotional after hearing the English national anthem Jerusalem played for Laura Kenny.

English cyclist Sophie Capewell (above) dedicated her keirin silver to father Nigel

“I cried because that was played at my father’s funeral,” said Capewell, who also claimed bronze on Sunday. “This medal is for him.”

Ollie Wood also took bronze in the men’s points race.

Nick overwhelmed by bucket list moment

Nick Brett said he checked one off his bucket list after winning gold with Louis Ridout and Jamie Chestney in the lawn bowl triples.

England defeated Australia 14-12 in the final.

English gold medalists Louis Ridout (L), Nick Brett (C) and Jamie Chestney (R)

“We all have a bucket list and a gold medal in a Commonwealth Games at home is definitely on it,” said Brett.

England’s Jamie Walker and Sam Tolchard play against Wales in the men’s pairs final.

Life is a beach for talented twins

Twins Javier and Joaquin Bello compete for England’s first beach volleyball medal after reaching the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles.

The brothers were born in Madrid but moved to London when they were only 11 years old.

They secured their place in the last eight on Friday with a second consecutive group win against Cyprus.

Bandurak inspires brilliant battle

The English hockey men made a dramatic comeback by drawing 4-4 ​​with India and remaining unbeaten in Pool B.

The home team trailed 4-1, but Nicholas Bandurak scored twice in the tie. They will reach the semifinals if they avoid a defeat against Canada on Thursday.

“The character of coming back and doing what we did was special,” said goalkeeper Ollie Payne.