Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis shares how she copes with her grief as he battles aphasia

Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared that she coped with grief by discovering new hobbies, doing things outside her comfort zone and staying active after her husband’s diagnosis with aphasia.

The 44-year-old model posted a clip to her Instagram on National Grief Awareness Day discussing her “crippling” grief and words of wisdom she received from stepdaughter Scout Willis, 31, about how grief “is the deepest and purest form of love.” ‘

The Pulp Fiction star, 67,’s health struggles – which has affected his ability to speak and understand speech – was shared by his family on social media five months ago.

“This was the summer of self-discovery – finding new hobbies, stepping out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Emma wrote in her post.

“My grief can be paralyzing, but I’m learning to live with it,” adds Emma, ​​who has been married to Bruce since 2009.

The actress then shared a bit of wisdom from Bruce’s daughter Scout. “As my stepdaughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too,” she wrote at the end of her message.

She also added three hashtags “#nationalgriefawarenessday #griefawareness #liveitup.”

In the video montage, Emma was actively engaged as she performed various tasks, including painting a table and fence, gardening and operating a power saw.

She also stayed active by playing tennis and doing a guided boxing routine.

At another point in the video, she was seen spending time with one of her and Bruce’s daughters. The couple shares Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight.

In addition to his two younger daughters, the actor is also father to daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, who he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 59.

Emma admitted to struggling with her mental health in May, during an interview with… the punch.

The beauty shared: “I put my family’s needs before my own, which I don’t think makes any hero of me,” adding: “That amount of caring for everyone in my household had negatively impacted my mental health.” health and general health, and no one in my family benefited from it.’

Emma, ​​Moore and their children made a joint statement via Instagram on March 30 announcing Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis.

They said the Hollywood icon “has had some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities.”

The reveal also included the actor’s decision to move away from acting.

“As a result, and with a lot of attention, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion and support.”

They continued: ‘We are going through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring in his fans because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do that.”

The Mayo Clinic defines aphasia as “a condition that affects your ability to communicate” that “can affect your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”

The actor’s family did not disclose the cause of his aphasia seizure, which has a number of possible causes.

The condition can occur after a head injury or stroke, or can be a precursor to a brain tumor or Alzheimer’s disease.

Patients living with the condition are usually treated with speech therapy and are taught ways to communicate non-verbally.