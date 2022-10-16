Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis reflects on ‘magic’ summer

<!–

Just seven months after her husband Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting, Emma Heming Willis talked about a “magical” summer with her family.

Emma, ​​44, who married the Die Hard star in 2009, took to Instagram Sunday afternoon to share a video montage of the footage shot over the summer.

The footage showed a very happy Willis playing and dancing with his children and even the actor marveling at a large deer in the woods.

‘We don’t believe in perfection here, but #oursummer2022 came pretty close. In fact it was magic,” Emma said in the caption.

The video — set to the Maren Morris song Bones — begins with Willis dancing with his 10-year-old daughter Mabel and another shot of him watching something with their youngest daughter, eight-year-old Evelyn.

He has also been seen pushing Evelyn on a swing and giving Mabel a piggyback ride during a walk in the woods.

The video also shows Evelyn and Mabel playing by a pool, and photos of Bruce taking a walk with Emma.

The video also shows Evelyn riding her bike and attending a local parade, while Evelyn also reacts in shock watching the Netflix series Stranger Things.

The girls also plant flowers and play on a merry-go-round, while Mabel plays frisbee with her father and Bruce gives Emma a kiss.

Bruce’s daughter Talulah commented, “This makes my heart bloom.

Emma shared an Instagram post on March 30, revealing that her husband quit his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

“To Bruce’s wonderful supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has had health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement began.

“As a result, and with much consideration, Bruce is retiring from the career that has meant so much to him,” the family statement continues.

“This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion and support,” she added.

“We are going through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring in his fans because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him,” they continued.

“Like Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do that. Love, Emma, ​​Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn,” they concluded.