Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming shares touching images of daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, celebrating the 4th of July… as the retired movie star suffers from dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming shared heartwarming images of their daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, celebrating the Fourth of July.

The 69-year-old actor’s family has rallied to support him amid his decline from dementia, including his first wife Demi Moore and his adult daughters.

Now Emma has posted a sweet Instagram album showing how her little ones managed to enjoy this week’s holiday despite the terrifying experience her family went through.

Emma, ​​46, and her daughters wore cowboy hats as they posed in front of a farm fence, with a picturesque backdrop of a sunset behind pine trees and mountains.

Apparently Evelyn wanted to wear cowboy boots but didn’t have a pair on hand, so she decided to substitute them with snow boots.

“Happy 4th of July!” Emma wrote in the caption, adding playfully, “*And if you don’t have cowboy boots, wear your snow boots, no problem.”

Her album included a video of her children sitting on the side of the road watching a patriotic parade of women on horseback carrying American flags.

The post came exactly a week after Emma celebrated her 46th birthday by recalling the way Bruce used to pamper her for the occasion.

She posted a montage on Instagram filled with images from past birthdays, including snaps of Bruce taking her and their daughters to a theme park and the beach.

“Bruce would call it my ‘birthday month,'” she wrote in the caption. “So let’s celebrate! I feel blessed and grateful to have family and friends (on video and at a distance) who made it so special for me all month long.”

Closing his message on an optimistic note, he added: “There are still a few days left in June and I am going to seize this opportunity until the end.”

Bruce retired from Hollywood in 2022 amid his battle with the brain disease “aphasia,” which causes a patient’s language abilities to deteriorate.

Then last year, his family announced that his illness had “progressed” and he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The 69-year-old actor’s family has rallied to support him amid his decline from dementia, including his first wife Demi Moore and daughters Bruce and Emma pictured in 2009.

Glenn Gordon Caron, who created the sitcom that launched Bruce to stardom in the 1980s, Moonlighting, visited him and observed that he was losing his “joie de vivre” and his “language skills.”

“My feeling is that within the first one or three minutes he knows who I am,” Glenn said in a devastating interview with Page six.

‘He’s not entirely verbal; he used to be a voracious reader (he didn’t want anyone to know) and now he doesn’t read.’

Bruce has been surrounded by his family, including first wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30.

Rumer now has a one-year-old daughter named Louetta, whom she welcomed in April 2023 with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.