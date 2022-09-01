Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming fires back at critics of her grief awareness post

<!–

Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming criticized trolls for calling her a “drama queen” after posting on National Grief Awareness Day about struggling with her husband’s aphasia diagnosis.

In response to criticism of her Instagram post on Tuesday, in which she sometimes calls her grief “crippling,” the 44-year-old model shared a screenshot of some of her haters’ cruel comments.

“If you’re not allowed to talk about sadness, self-care or being human in the world on the day of sadness awareness,” she captioned a photo of messages left by trolls, including one that suggested she’d be “just fine with are $$$.’

Painful: Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming criticized trolls for calling her a ‘drama queen’ after posting on National Grief Awareness Day that she struggled with her husband’s aphasia diagnosis

In her post on National Grief Awareness Day, Heming wrote that she was discovering new hobbies, doing things outside her comfort zone, and staying active because it helped her get through her grief.

Plus, she shared some words of wisdom she received from stepdaughter Scout Willis, 31, about how grief is “the deepest and purest form of love.”

“This was the summer of self-discovery – finding new hobbies, stepping out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Emma wrote in her post.

Flip Back: In response to criticism of her Instagram post on Tuesday, in which she sometimes calls her grief “crippling,” the 44-year-old model shared a screenshot of some of her haters’ cruel comments; seen in 2019

“My grief can be paralyzing, but I’m learning to live with it,” added Emma, ​​who has been married to Bruce, 67, since 2009.

She then shared a bit of wisdom from Bruce’s daughter Scout, writing: “As my stepdaughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, sadness is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.’

She also added three hashtags “#nationalgriefawarenessday #griefawareness #liveitup.”

In the video montage, Emma was actively engaged as she performed various tasks, including painting a table and fence, gardening and operating a power saw.

She also stayed active by playing tennis and doing a guided boxing routine.