Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming, 44, models a swimsuit co-designed by his ex-wife Demi Moore, 59

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Hemming, 44, modeled a one-piece swimsuit on social media on Wednesday.

But it wasn’t just any swimsuit. It was an Andie Swim suit co-designed by Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore, 59. The Ghost superstar modeled a very similar version of this suit for Andie Swim’s summer campaign.

Emma and Demi have become close friends as they help Bruce with his health issues – he suffers from aphasia, a degenerative brain disease – over the past few years.

Thanks Demi! Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Hemming modeled a one-piece swimsuit on social media on Wednesday. But it wasn’t just any swimsuit. It was an Andie Swim suit co-designed by Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore

Same print: The Ghost superstar modeled a very similar version of this suit for the Andie Swim summer campaign

Heming would do everything in his power to ensure that the Die Hard actor gets the best possible help in his battle with aphasia.

The model is said to have “worked with several professionals to help” the movie star, 67, and “has arranged for him to see the best doctors,” a source said. PEOPLE.

“He has an assistant at home to make sure he’s safe, but Emma also takes care of him,” the insider added.

In April, the family shared the news that he was quitting acting because of the condition, a neurocognitive disorder that affects the patient’s ability to speak and understand language.

She’s a pin up! The Hollywood icon also wore the same print in this deep-cut piece

A 10! Moore looks better than ever these days. The St Elmo’s Fire actress posted a new swimsuit photo for Andie Swim

She does not age: the siren was seen in a diving suit; she helped design the bath line

“Because Bruce is older than Emma, ​​they knew his health was going to decline sooner than hers. Still, his diagnosis was shocking to her,” the source continued.

Willis is 67 years old.

It comes amid claims from The sun that Bruce wants to speak publicly about his diagnosis and do an interview with TV friend Diane Sawyer.

A source said: “Over the years, Bruce has considered approaching a friend like Diane Sawyer to interview him, Emma and Demi about his condition, but the opportunity to continue working usually prevented planning something like this.” the route.

“However, it could still happen because Demi and Emma want other families to know what they’ve been through and add some educational value to the whole situation now that it’s more public.

Staying strong: Emma Heming tries to ‘keep it together’ for Bruce Willis, 67, and their two young daughters, as the source says, ‘it’s not easy to watch a husband deteriorate’

Support: The model would “work with different professionals” to help the movie star

“But with everything with Bruce now, it needs to be handled with care and nobody wants him to turn into a circus sideshow.”

The insider added: “If they can do an interview — or even a documentary project — that can help other families without humiliating theirs, they will.”

The couple have a long history of on-screen interviews, and in 2006 he spoke to her about his attempts to find love after his marriage to actress Demi Moore ended.

MailOnline has reached out to a Bruce representative with a comment.

In a statement shared to the respective Instagram pages of his daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, Bruce’s health condition was revealed to the world.

“To Bruce’s wonderful supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has had health problems and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities,” they wrote.

“This leaves Bruce with a lot of attention from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The statement added: “This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion and support. We are going through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring in his fans because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we intend to do that,” concluded the statement, which was signed by his wife, model Emma, ​​his ex-wife Demi and all of his children.

According to the National Aphasia Association, the condition is a disorder of language that affects the production or understanding of speech and the ability to read or write.

Devastating: In a statement shared to the respective Instagram pages of Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, Bruce’s health condition was revealed to the world

The association reports that the condition is always due to brain injury, usually from stroke, especially in older individuals.

Head trauma, brain tumors, or from infections can also cause aphasia.

The announcement comes more than a year later OK Magazine first speculated on Willis’s declining mental health, after he left a California pharmacy without a face mask.

The actor later apologized, saying it was an “error of judgment,” but unnamed sources told Willis magazine “just forgot” to bring the bandana hanging from his neck to his face.

Support: Support: Shortly after sharing their father’s diagnosis, the Willis sisters were inundated with support from their friends and followers on Instagram; (L-R) Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Demi, Marlene Willis and Scout LaRue Willis pictured in 2018

The source said that although Willis had not been diagnosed with incipient dementia, “he has been waging a personal war for a number of years.”

They said Willis sold his New York property to spend more time with his wife and children in Los Angeles, and said his wife, as well as ex-wife Moore, teamed up to care for the famous actor.

“His wife Emma has helped Demi Moore and the children Bruce shares with his ex-wife negotiate truces because they know he’s fading,” the unnamed source told the magazine in January 2021.

“Between Demi and Emma, ​​the family has always made sure that Bruce has the support and care he needs at all times,” the insider said. “It’s sad that people laugh at him.”

According to the magazine, Willis was previously seen wearing an earpiece to give him lines during his Broadway debut in Misery in 2015, and the unnamed insider also said he struggled during the shooting of M. Night Shyamalan’s 2019 film Glass. .