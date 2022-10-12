Bruce Willis stars as a bounty hunter trying to take down John Travolta in Paradise City trailer 

Bruce Willis reunited with his former co-star John Travolta in the action-packed trailer for their upcoming movie Paradise City.

The action film, which will be released on November 11, is one of many that Willis, 67, completed before his family announced in March that he was quitting acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The film also appears to be the first major collaboration between Willis and Travolta, 68, in a feature film since they starred in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime classic Pulp Fiction.

Willis stars in the film as an aging bounty hunter who takes on one of his most dangerous missions yet in Hawaii. After being shot and presumed dead, his son Ryan (Blake Jenner) teams up with his father’s former partner (Stephen Dorff) to track down his killers while dealing with a sadistic crime boss (Travolta).

The trailer, released Wednesday, starts off with Willis on a beautiful Hawaiian coast pushing a man with a black bag over his head.

Then suddenly a group of gunmen drives up a hill overlooking the beach, and Willis turns to them with the hooded man on the ground at his feet.

‘My name is Ian Swan. This man is my prisoner!’ he yells at the men as they practice guns on him.

He holds a handgun to the masked man’s head, but then the men around them open fire, so he points his assault rifle at them and starts taking them one by one.

Swan appears to have been shot based on a bloody circle on his white shirt, and the action is taken off, suggesting he may not have survived the gunfight.

The action is limited to his son Ryan Swan (Jenner) who meets Dorff’s character Robbie Cole in hopes of avenging his father.

They are also joined by a detective (Praya Lundberg) who joins the case.

After Ryan argues with some of the other men who work with Robbie, they reach a detente.

“Your father and I used to work together. He’s made a lot of enemies,” Robbie says.

“He followed a real whale of a bounty,” he continues, as Travolta’s crime boss appears on screen for the first time.

He is seen in flashback having a drink with the character of Willis.

“Are you dangerous?” asks Travolta.

“Not to my friends,” Willis replies.

“Well, that’s a shame, because I’ve got plenty of friends.”

Dorff’s character then reveals that Travolta’s character is running the “largest meth operation in the Midwest.”

Around a campfire, Willis adds that he “helped make Maui the international drug haven,” while Travolta throws a party.

Travolta and the younger Swan then meet in a car, where he advises him to “leave this island and never come back.”

However, he does not follow his advice and Ryan is seen riding a yellow speedboat to an island, with the detective accompanying him in a pink bikini.

He is then disguised as a member of one of Travolta’s parties while knocking a man unconscious, causing him to fall into a swimming pool.

Travolta’s character seems to have captured Robbie in the meantime, and he has one of his henchmen beat him while he sits across from him at a table.

The trailer then ends with quick snippets of action scenes, causing a man to be thrown from a high balcony.

It concludes with a showdown on the beach between Willis and Travolta, with both guns.

‘Are you too stupid to die? You’ve been chasing me for ten years,” Travolta says.

“I’m a little OCD,” Willis jokes as the trailer ends.

Paradise City will be released in theaters and digitally on November 11.

