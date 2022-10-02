Bruce Willis hasn’t sold his digital likeness to a deepfake-producing company

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bruce Willis has not sold his digital likeness to a deepfake producing company.

The news about the 67-year-old retired actor was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, and his representative released a statement confirming the news about the artist.

The announcement came after several sources, including: The Telegraphreported that the Die Hard star had sold his digital likeness to Deepcake.

Doesn’t happen: Bruce Willis didn’t sell his digital likeness to a deepfake-producing company; he is seen in 2019

According to the reports, Willis became the first artist to ever complete a sale that allowed the company to create a “digital twin” of him who would appear in several projects.

A statement allegedly issued by Willis himself recently appeared on Deepcake’s official websitein which he apparently spoke about his deepfake in a European advertising campaign.

The actor would have seen the collaboration as “a great opportunity for me to go back in time”.

He added: ‘With the advent of modern technology, I was able to communicate, work and film even when I was on a different continent. It is a completely new and interesting experience for me, and I am grateful to our team [sic].’

New venture: According to reports, Willis became the first artist to ever complete a sale that allowed the company to create a “digital twin” of him who would appear in several projects.

Message: A statement allegedly issued by Willis himself recently appeared on Deepcake’s official website, in which he apparently talked about the appearance of his deepfake in a European advertising campaign

However, the artist’s representative told The Hollywood Reporter that he has “no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company.”

A publicist for Deepcake also spoke to the media and confirmed that Willis’s digital likeness rights could not have been sold in the first place, as he is their sole owner.

The company’s partnership with the actor was reportedly “established through his representatives at CAA.”

While the rep did confirm that a deepfake of the Sin City star was created for an ad campaign in 2021, any future use of the likeness would have to be approved by the artist.

False Reports: However, the artist’s representative told The Hollywood Reporter that he has “no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company.”

The campaign in question was created for the Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon.

It was announced that Willis retired from his long-running acting career last March.

The news about the artist was revealed via a post shared on his daughter Rumer’s Instagram account, which was also signed by several of his children and relatives, including his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

They cited a recent diagnosis of aphasia, which “impaired his cognitive abilities,” as the reason for his decision to stop acting.

Commercial: The campaign in question was created for the Russian mobile operator MegaFon

The group added: “This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion and support.”

It was said that ‘we are going into this as a strong family unit, and we wanted to bring in his fans because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him.’

The message ended with, “Like Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and we’re going to do it together.”