Bruce Willis keeps it casual as he grabs a drink with friends in Malibu

Bruce Willis was spotted having drinks with friends at SunLife Organics in Malibu on Thursday.

The famous actor – who has taken a step back from his acting career after being diagnosed with his aphasia brain disorder – bundled up in a navy zip-up jacket and black beanie for the outing.

Bruce’s appearance comes just days after it was revealed that his Die Hard co-star Clarence Gilyard Jr. died at the age of 66 after battling a long illness

To unwind and spend some quality time with friends, the 67-year-old Pulp Fiction star wore a white henley shirt and light jeans along with a pair of New Balance sneakers.

Gilyard played Theo – an eccentric computer hacker – opposite Willis’ detective John McClane in the 1988 action thriller film.

Decades later in 2020, he reprized his role as Theo when he appeared with Willis in an Advance Auto Parts video promoting the brand’s DieHard car batteries.

The ad featured Theo taking McClane on an adventurous mission to obtain a replacement battery for his car.

The details of his death are not yet clear.

Earlier this month, a fellow actor and longtime friend Sylvester Stallone said Willis was having a “hard time” after being diagnosed with his aphasia brain disorder.

Eight months ago, the screen icon’s family told fans with a social media post that Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to understand language — and will subsequently retire from acting.

Stallone, 76, – who starred alongside Willis in The Expendables and its eponymous sequel – told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month: “Bruce is going through some really, really tough times. So he’s been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad.’

A source told Page six in March that Willis had cognitive problems on the set of his recent movies and couldn’t remember his lines.

Bruce Willis had cognitive problems on the set of his recent movies and couldn’t remember his lines before his family stepped in “to take care of him,” a source told Page Six.

In 2020, rumors spread after the retired actor was mainly filming B action movies.

The source revealed that Willis had to use “earpieces” to hear things so they could feed him the lines.

“It was getting harder and harder to get him on screen,” the source added. “It became very clear that he was in trouble, so they used body doubles, not just for action [sequences]but for maximizing his screen time.”

The source said the star’s diagnosis was a bit of an open secret in Hollywood. “He had cognitive problems, they all knew Bruce had problems.

“Everyone knew it, the cast and crew. His family stepped in, they moved in to take care of him.”