Bruce Willis indulges in ice cream to cool off during LA heatwave

Two-time Emmy winner Bruce Willis drank a cup of ice to cool off during the intense Los Angeles heat wave on Monday.

The German-born, New Jersey-raised 67-year-old was joined by a black-clad gentleman for his 96F-degree summer outing.

Bruce – whose family? announced his aphasia diagnosis and subsequent retirement on March 30 – looked healthy in a black trucker cap, white tiger print top, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Aphasia is an inability to understand or formulate language due to damage to specific areas of the brain as a result of stroke, head trauma, brain tumor, brain infection, or neurodegenerative disease.

Willis’ street sighting came five days after his second wife Emma Heming opened up about her “crippling grief” in honor of National Grief Awareness Day.

‘This was the summer of self-discovery – finding new hobbies, getting out of my comfort zone and staying active’, 44-year-old CocoBaba founder wrote last Tuesday.

“My grief can be paralyzing, but I’m learning to live with it. As my stepdaughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, sadness is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.’

The 13-year-old couple – who met at their mutual trainer’s gym in 2007 – are the proud parents of 10-year-old daughter Mabel Ray and 8-year-old daughter Evelyn Penn.

The action star Wire Room is also father to three older daughters – Rumer, 34; Scout, 31; and Tallulah, 28 – from his 13-year marriage to Emmmy nominee Demi Moore, which ended amicably in 2000.

Bruce – who has collected more than $9.4 billion worldwide for his films – has three more action thrillers in the can that he shot last year.

Willis will star alongside Mustafa Shakir in Jesse Atlas’ directorial debut Die Like Lovers, which is based on his 15-minute short film Let Them Die Like Lovers from 2017.

Saban Films is reportedly set to release the body-hopping military film later this month, which also stars Dominic Purcell and Nomzamo Mbatha.

The Independent Spirit Award nominee will also play veteran Detective James Knight in Edward Drake’s LA action thriller Detective Knight: Rogue, which Lionsgate will release in limited US theaters on October 21.

Bruce (née Walter) also teamed up again with John Travolta — his co-star in Pulp Fiction and the Look Who’s Talking films — for Chuck Russell’s Hawaiian-set action thriller Paradise City.

Bruce and I became good friends when we shared two of our biggest hits together,” the 68-year-old Oscar nominee wrote on March 31.

“Years later he said to me, ‘John, I want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.’ He is that generous. I love you Bruce.’

Some of Willis’s former colleagues told the… Los Angeles Times in March that he had struggled on set for years.

reunited! Willis also re-teamed with John Travolta (R, pictured in 1994) — his co-star in Pulp Fiction and the Look Who’s Talking films — for Chuck Russell’s action thriller Paradise City in Hawaii.