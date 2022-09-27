Bruce Willis can still appear in movies after selling his ‘digital twin’ to Deepcake before aphasia

Two-time Emmy winner Bruce Willis can still appear in films after selling his image rights to Russian company Deepcake last year for his aphasia diagnosis.

Engineers of the AI-powered content optimization web platform created a 4K ultra-realistic “digital twin” of the German-born, New Jersey-raised 67-year-old by entering 34K images of his face in their neural network.

In August 2021, Bruce’s twin brother made his debut by having his face “grafted” on the understudy Konstantin Solovyov for a commercial for Russian telecom giant MegaFon.

It now only takes engineers “three to five days” to recreate Willis in projects, but his estate has the final approval of what has been created.

“I loved the precision with which my character emerged. It’s a mini-movie in my usual action-comedy genre,” the Die Hard alum said in a statement on their website. website.

‘For me it’s a great opportunity to go back in time. With the advent of modern technology, even when I was on another continent, I was able to communicate, work and participate in filming. It is a very new and interesting experience and I would like to thank our whole team.”

Star Wars producers are using deepfake technology for all of their cast members, and celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Carrey and Michelle Pfeiffer reportedly have digital copies.

Bruce – who has collected more than $9.4 billion worldwide for his films – has three more action thrillers in the can he got for his last year. aphasia diagnosis and subsequent retirement.

Aphasia is an inability to understand or formulate language due to damage to specific areas of the brain as a result of stroke, head trauma, brain tumor, brain infection, or neurodegenerative disease.

Willis plays veteran Detective James Knight in Edward Drake’s LA-set action thriller Detective Knight: Rogue, which hits theaters October 21.

The Independent Spirit Award nominee stars opposite Mustafa Shakir in Jesse Atlas’ directorial debut Die Like Lovers, which is based on his 2017 15-minute short film Let Them Die Like Lovers.

The body-hopping military film also features Dominic Purcell and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Bruce (née Walter) also teamed up again with John Travolta — his co-star in Pulp Fiction and the Look Who’s Talking films — for Chuck Russell’s Hawaiian-set action thriller Paradise City.

Bruce and I became good friends when we shared two of our greatest hits together,” the 68-year-old Oscar nominee wrote on March 31.

“Years later he said to me, ‘John, I want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.’ He is that generous. I love you Bruce.’

Some of Willis’s former colleagues told the… Los Angeles Times in March that he had struggled on set for years.