Bruce Willis busts some moves alongside daughter Mabel but in the end gets a lesson in dancing

Bruce Willis is dancing into the weekend, with a little help from his 10-year-old daughter Mabel.

On Friday, Emma Heming Willis took to her Instagram page and shared a video of the Die Hard star shaking his bootie next to their oldest daughter.

But after seeing her father’s first moves, Mabel quickly takes over and starts teaching the old leading man a few dance lessons.

Bustin’ moves: Bruce Willis, 67, danced his way into the ‘weekend strong’ with 10-year-old daughter Mabel in a new video posted to his wife’s Instagram page Friday

‘Bringing that weekend strong! #TGIF #happyfriday,” Emma wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Mabel kicks things off by shuffling her hips back and forth while imitating she’s holding something with her hands in front of her around her waist high.

As Bruce watched to learn the moves, an excerpt from the Lizzo song About Damn Time begins to play. The chorus line “it’s about damn time” is repeated a few times, along with a kind of nursery rhyme.

Within seconds it’s Bruce’s turn trying to mimic his daughter’s movements, conjuring a wide beaming smile, but he doesn’t quite have the same flair.

Not happy with her father’s interpretation, Mabel begins to give the old movie action hero a dance lesson, repeating the same moves.

Showing him how it’s done: Mabel kicks things off by shuffling her hips back and forth while imitating she’s holding something with her hands around her waist high

‘It’s about damn time’: As Bruce watched to learn the moves, an excerpt from the Lizzo song About Damn Time begins to play

Make a move: The old lead man took his turn and tried to mimic his daughter’s moves, but he doesn’t quite have the same flair

The Sixth Sense actor would take a second turn during the dance and begin to shake his hips back and forth.

While he seemed to get the actual moves down, Bruce didn’t show the same smooth moves as his baby girl.

Just then, Mabel bursts out laughing, causing her father to laugh at himself.

Funny: The Sixth Sense star tried again and moved his hips back and forth with his hands in front of him

Hilarious: Mabel burst out laughing when her dad tried the dance one more time

Family moments: Mabel’s smile was infectious enough to make Bruce laugh at himself as he continued his dance moves

In March, the Willis family shocked Hollywood and the world when they announced that Bruce was retiring from acting after his aphasia diagnosis. Aphasia is a brain disorder that affects the ability to communicate effectively, including speech and writing.

“To Bruce’s wonderful supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has had health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result, and with great care, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the message said, attributed to Emma, ​​Mabel and her eight-year-old sister Evelyn, as well as Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters. Rumer, 33, Scout, 31 and Tallulah, 28.

During his career, dating back to 1980, Bruce starred in such hits as Die Hard (1988), Look Who’s Talking (1989), Pulp Fiction (1994), 12 Monkeys (1995), The Jackal (1997), Armageddon (1998), The Sixth Sense (1999), The Whole Nine Yards (2000), Sin City (2005), The Expendables 2 (2012), among others.

Family Matters: Bruce turned to the camera and kept smiling at this moment

Quality time: together with Mabel, Bruce and Emma also have eight-year-old daughter Evelyn