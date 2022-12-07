Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore pictured in tender family snap with daughter Tallulah

<!–

Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore were pictured sharing a sweet moment with their daughter Tallulah as they gathered for an intimate family dinner on Monday night.

Tallulah, 28, shared a photo of her hugging her mother as her father stood nearby and shared a moment with Demi’s dog Pilaf.

The post comes nearly nine months after the family announced that Bruce was retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis, a condition that affects the patient’s ability to speak and understand language.

Tallulah couldn’t have looked happier hugging her mother as the two held the little chihuahua in their hands.

Adorable, Pilaf and Bruce seemed fascinated with each other as they stared at each other.

“The laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is amazing,” Tallulah wrote in the caption, referring to their fond looks.

“I love my parents and my family – I do I do I!” she gushed.

Let’s get together! Scout Willis also shared moments from their festive family gathering

Aww! Emma Heming held her husband’s hand as they sat next to each other

Bruce and Demi’s other daughter, Scout Willis, shared a few more snaps from their celebratory dinner gathering.

She shared a photo of Bruce tenderly holding Pilaf as he sat at the dining room table with Tallulah and his wife Emma Heming Willis.

“Family dinner,” she captioned the photo.

Scout also shared a photo of Bruce tenderly holding hands with Emma as they sat next to each other at the table.

snacks! She also posted a photo of her half-sister snacking on a bowl of chips

She also posted a photo of her half-sister snacking on a bowl of chips.

Bruce married Emma in 2009 and together they have daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight.

The Die Hard star was previously married to Moore from 1987 to 2000. Together they have daughters Rumer, 34, Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31.

Earlier this year, Bruce’s family announced that he would retire from acting due to his diagnosis of aphasia.

“To Bruce’s wonderful supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities,” they wrote.

“As a result and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is truly a challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are going through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring in his fans because we know how much he means to you as you do to him,” they added. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we intend to do just that.”