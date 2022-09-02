Bruce Willis, 67, surfaces amid battle with brain condition aphasia

<!–

Bruce Willis, 67, showed up this week with some friends in Los Angeles amid his battle with the brain disorder aphasia.

The Hollywood icon retired from acting earlier this year as he faces the disease, which is deteriorating language skills.

He cut a neat figure while away this week, pairing a summery white short-sleeved shirt with jeans and shiny sunglasses.

Out and about: Bruce Willis, 67, showed up this week with some friends in Los Angeles amid his battle with the brain disorder aphasia

His wife Emma Heming, 44, recently hit back at critics who called her a “drama queen” for saying her “mourning” over Bruce’s illness can be “crippling.”

The back and forth started when Emma shared an Instagram post on the occasion of National Grief Awareness Day, sharing her personal experiences.

“This was the summer of self-discovery — finding new hobbies, stepping out of my comfort zone and staying active,” she wrote in the caption. “My grief can be paralyzing, but I’m learning to live with it.”

Trolls accused her of being melodramatic in her comments, with someone derisively remarking that she “would be just fine with his $$$.”

Details: The Hollywood icon quit acting earlier this year when he faced the illness, which worsened language skills

Emma posted a screenshot of some of their jibes and wrote, “If you’re not allowed to talk about grief, self-care or being human in the world on Grief Awareness Day.”

She has been married to Bruce Willis since 2009 and gave birth to two daughters with him: Mabel (10) and Evelyn (8).

In late March, the news came that Bruce was quitting acting during his battle with his brain condition.

An insider told People his family did “everything they could” for him and “have gathered around him on a large scale to help Bruce cope with what’s to come.”

Out and about: He cut a neat figure while he was away this week, pairing a summery white short-sleeved shirt with jeans and a baseball cap

Bruce’s composite family released a joint statement in late March announcing that he was ” stepping down from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The statement revealed that he “has had some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities.”

Demi Moore and the three daughters she shares with Bruce – Rumer, 34, Scout, 31; and Tallulah, 28 – all signed the statement along with Emma, ​​Mabel and Evelyn.

After the family made the news of Bruce’s retirement public, fans flocked to social media to share their love for the Die Hard icon.

Loving couple: His wife Emma Heming, 44, recently hit back at critics who called her a ‘drama queen’ for saying her ‘mourning’ over Bruce’s illness can be ‘crippling’

The Razzie Awards even decided to scrap a special category they had previously announced: “Bruce Willis’s worst performance in a 2021 film.”

His family is now apparently focused on nurturing the happy memories they can create together, such as Mabel turning 10 on April 1.

“Emma is especially grateful for the daughters she shares with Bruce. Everyone is focused on all the happy moments they can share,” said a People insider.