Bruce Willis, 67, steps out for fresh air in LA… as he battles aphasia brain disorder

Bruce Willis was spotted in Los Angeles over the long weekend, casually dressed in a light blue shirt and light washed jeans.

The 67-year-old tucked sporty sunglasses into the collar of his shirt and wore a pair of white Nike sneakers.

It comes when the actor battles an aphasia diagnosis, which forced him to retire early.

The Die Hard star had a shade of white beard and some hair grew on his typically bald head.

He wore his wedding ring on his ring finger, from his 13-year marriage to wife Emily Heming Willis, 44.

She recently took to social media to voice her struggles in coping with her husband’s health struggles, sparking criticism from trolls.

It came after the model shared a post in the spirit of National Grief Awareness Day.

In it, she wrote that she was discovering new hobbies, doing things outside her comfort zone, and staying active by helping her get through her anxiety.

She later captioned a snapshot of messages left by online critics: “If you’re not allowed to talk about grief, self-care, or being human in the world on Grief Awareness Day,” as a person suggested that she would ‘be fine with his $$’.

In the first upload, she shared the words of wisdom she received from stepdaughter Scout Willis, 31, who explained that grief is “the deepest and purest form of love.”

“My grief can be crippling, but I’m learning to live with it,” added Emma, ​​who has been married to Bruce since 2009.

She also added three hashtags: “#nationalgriefawarenessday #griefawareness #liveitup.”

In the video montage, Emma was active as she performed various tasks including painting, gardening and operating a power saw.

She also stayed active by playing tennis and doing a guided boxing routine.

At another point in the video, she was seen spending time with one of her and Bruce’s daughters. The couple shares Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight.

In addition to his two younger daughters and Scout, the actor is also father to daughters Rumer, 33, and Tallulah, 28, who he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 59.