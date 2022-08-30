Bruce Willis, 67, smiles and laughs as he poses for photo with fan and child in rare public outing

<!–

Bruce Willis seemed in good spirits Monday as he posed for a photo with a fan in Santa Monica, California, in a rare public outing five months after his aphasia diagnosis was revealed.

The 67-year-old Die Hard star was pictured smiling and laughing greeting a female fan and her child outside the Shutters on the Beach hotel, where he is said to have enjoyed lunch with a friend.

Willis has rarely been seen in public since news of his diagnosis was first announced in March, which has affected his ability to speak and understand speech.

Photo with a fan: Bruce Willis, 67, laughed and smiled as he posed for a photo with a fan and her child in Santa Monica, CA Monday

The reveal also included the actor’s decision to move away from acting.

Willis, who made his name as the wisecracking detective David Addison in the 1980s crime-solving drama series Moonlighting, was able to hide his condition for years, as evidenced by the dozens of films he has appeared in over the past decade.

Nine of those projects were released in 2022, and two more are listed as in post-production on IMDB.com. Most movies are straight to video releases.

It has been reported that the tough actor would get his lines through an earpiece or that someone would read them to them off camera so he could repeat the words to them in front of the camera.

Comfortable: The Die Hard actor looked comfortable in a navy blue t-shirt, faded jeans and sneakers. He wore a black cap on his shaved head and dark sunglasses

The Under the Boardwalk singer can still express himself musically, as evidenced by a recent video on his wife Emma Hemming Willis’ Instagram feed, in which Bruce plays the harmonica while jamming with singer and guitarist Derek Richard Thomas.

“Their talent speaks for itself. I’ll leave it at that.’ wrote the Cocobaba founder, 44.

Five weeks ago, Emma shared another musical experience in a video of the Pulp Fiction star laughing and dancing with one of their daughters on the family’s back porch.

Rare outing: This was a rare outing for the actor who was revealed in March that he suffered from aphasia. The condition affects his ability to communicate and the Pulp Fiction star announced he would be taking a step back from his career

Emma, ​​along with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 59, and five daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, Tallulah, 28, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn, eight, released a joint statement via Instagram on March 30. announcing his aphasia diagnosis.

They said the Hollywood icon “has had some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result, and with a lot of attention, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion and support.

The actor’s family revealed on Instagram on March 30 that he stopped acting after his diagnosis with aphasia

They continued: ‘We are going through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring in his fans because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do that.”

The Mayo Clinic defines aphasia as “a condition that affects your ability to communicate” that “can affect your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”

The actor’s family did not disclose the cause of his aphasia seizure, which has a number of possible causes.

The condition can occur after a head injury or stroke, or can be a precursor to a brain tumor or Alzheimer’s disease.

Patients living with the condition are usually treated with speech therapy and are taught ways to communicate non-verbally.