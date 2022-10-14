Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69

ST. LOUIS — Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame illuminator and 1979 Cy Young winner, has passed away. He was 69.

Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sutter’s death on Friday, but did not give the cause of death. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Sutter passed away on Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia.

Sutter is considered one of the first pitchers to throw a split finger fastball. The righthander played 12 seasons in the major leagues, was a six-time All-Star and finished with 300 saves over his career.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Bruce was the first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without starting a game, and he was one of the key figures predicting how reliever use would evolve,” Manfred said in a statement. “Bruce will be remembered as one of the greatest pitchers in the history of two of our most historic franchises.”

Sutter debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. The reliever won the Cy Young in 1979 in a season in which he had 37 saves, 2.22 ERA and 110 strikeouts.

He joined the St. Louis Cardinals and played with them from 1981 to 1984. There, he won a World Series in 1982 and ended Game 7 against the Brewers with a strikeout.

His last save, No. 300, came with the Atlanta Braves in 1988. Sutter was:Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

“Bruce was a fan favorite during his years in St. Louis and beyond, and he will always be remembered for his 1982 World Series clinch and his signature split-finger pitch,” Cardinals owner and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement. “He was a real pioneer in the game and changed the role of the late inning reliever.”

The cardinals said Sutter leaves behind his wife, three sons, a daughter-in-law and six grandchildren.