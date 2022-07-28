Bruce Springsteen’s manager DEFENDS steep ticket prices as high as $5,000

Bruce Springsteen’s manager defends the legendary rocker’s ticket costs after he was harassed by a newspaper in his home state of New Jersey after prices skyrocketed to more than $5,000.

Jon Landau, the manager of Springsteen who called “The Boss” the future of rock ‘n’ roll in 1974, doubles the exorbitant cost of seeing the 72-year-old rocker.

Landau told the New York Times in a statement: “When pricing tickets for this tour, we looked closely at what our colleagues have been doing. We chose prices that are lower than some and comparable to others.

He added that despite this method, he felt the average ticket price of $200 was “modest for someone with Springsteen’s stars.”

“I believe that in today’s environment that’s a reasonable price to pay to see someone widely regarded as one of the greatest artists of his generation,” he added.

This comes on the same day that the New Jersey State Assembly announced it would hold hearings on Ticketmaster’s pricing policy in direct response to customers’ experience getting Springsteen tickets, according to NJ Spotlight News.

A Ticketmaster spokeswoman told DailyMail.com: ‘88.2 percent of tickets were sold at fixed prices. Prices for arena shows ranged from $59.50 to $399 excluding service charges, and the average set ticket price was $202.

“The average price of all tickets sold was $262, and only 1.3% of the total number of tickets for the shows were sold for more than $1,000.

“Prices and sizes are consistent with industry standards for top performers.”

They added that 56 percent were sold for less than $200, 11 percent were between $150 and $200, 27 percent were between $100 and $150, and 18 percent of all tickets sold were under $99.

Although the dynamic pricing system gave music fans a headache before Springsteen prices were nearly five times higher.

Playing in arenas and stadiums across Europe and North America, the tour will be Springsteen’s first with his beloved E Street Band in six years.

The Boss last performed live with a long run on Broadway that also saw huge entrance fees.

The show, which opened to rave reviews at New York’s Walter Kerr Theater in 2017, has sold out on Broadway’s official ticketing service, where tickets were originally offered for between $200 and $875 each.

As is the norm with big names, a golf was bought by secondary handlers and is now being sold for 14 times their original price.

On StubHub, the most popular of them, two seats in Row A in the Orchestra Center section of the 960-seat Walter Kerr Theater are selling for $12,500 each on the show’s closing night.

Others sell for $10,000 and $5,000 each and the cheapest on StubHub are $1,950.

Springsteen eventually brought the show back as one of the first Broadway productions to return post-COVID in 2021.

In an op-ed about The Boss, NJ.com stated that he “don’t care about his fans” and added: “Springsteen, the artist who defined his career by singing about working class and disenfranchised Americans, has forgotten his fans.” ‘

Springsteen, 72, has always been revered as a popular local boy in New Jersey, but the latest ticket price hike has made even his most loyal fans think of turning their backs on him.

The piece continued, “It’s extremely clear that Bruce Springsteen doesn’t care how much a particular fan spends to watch him play.”

Tickets for mid-level seats hit the mid-fours mark on the first day of sales, while less-desirable seats are still over $1,000.

Tickets to the Hard Rock Live show go for a whopping $5,600 for the show, with the cheapest offer still a dazzling $850

Other fans called him a “joke” and claimed that despite “defending the working class”, he is now “full of c***”

After his last tour in 2016, the floor seats were just $164, but this time they’re rising to over $4,300 at face value.

The dazzling prices were the result of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing whereby platinum tickets fluctuate in price based on sustained demand.

‘Platinum Tickets’ can be found all over the arena, with sales increasing to levels that the resellers think they can get.

Furious fans have criticized their musical hero, claiming that ticket prices are “daylight robbery” and that Springsteen herself is “full of c***.”

One said, “$4000 to $5000 to see Bruce Springsteen rob in daylight. I’m not a big fan of his music, but this is f****d up, just retire.’

Another added: ‘Death, taxes and fans p****d out at Ticketmaster for excessive ticketing practices.

Steven Van Zandt, Springsteen’s longtime sidekick and guitarist, is the only person involved with the show to date who has publicly responded to the complaints.

“I’m sorry @springsteen, but for a man who always stood up for the working man, these awards are a joke.”

A fan messaged the musician asking if he’d seen the cost of the tickets, to which he replied, “I have nothing to do with ticket prices at all. Nothing.’

One fan has even set up a GoFundMe in an effort to get his and his wife’s tickets at the rapidly rising price.

Last week, fans of rapper Drake were outraged when platinum tickets to his Young Money reunion show in Canada went for $573, with premium seats up to $1,480 on Ticketmaster.

The backlash against ‘dynamic pricing’, which has been in effect since 2011, originally picked up steam in 2018 when Taylor Swift’s ticket prices soared to $995, nearly double what they were originally going for.

The ticket price increase took place in May for tickets for Harry Styles’ tour

In May, fans of Harry Styles lashed out at the ticketing company when prices for the platinum tickets soared over $1,000, and in February, fans of Paul McCartney complained when tickets to the icon summer show at MetLife Stadium rose more than $500.

Prior to the Springsteen incident, the loudest outcry against the Ticketmaster system came in 2018, when fans of Taylor Swift clamored for tickets to cost a whopping $995 when originally priced at $595 for the artist’s Reputation tour.

Regarding platinum tickets, Ticketmaster says on their FAQ page: ‘For the first time, platinum tickets are being sold through Ticketmaster.

‘The prices are adjusted to supply and demand, just like airline tickets and hotel rooms are sold.

“The goal is to give the most passionate fans fair and secure access to the most in-demand tickets while enabling the artists and everyone involved in hosting live events to price tickets closer to their fair value.” .’

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Bruce Springsteen for comment.