Bruce Lehrmann trial: Brittany Higgins texted a friend about alleged parliament house rape

A jury has been told that Brittany Higgins described herself as being ‘as drunk as she’d ever been in her life’ on the night she claims she was raped inside the Houses of Parliament.

The court was also told there are ‘massive gaps’ in Ms Higgins’ version of what happened and that she was ‘barely awake’ at the time of the incident.

In his opening address, prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC told the jury that the level of Ms Higgins’ intoxication was important because it was relevant to her ability to consent.

Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to non-consensual sexual intercourse.

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins (pictured centre) arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra, Tuesday 4 October 2022

His trial began in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, overseen by Chief Justice Lucy McCallum.

Drumgold outlined the prosecution’s version of events and the evidence the jury will hear throughout the case.

He said on Friday, March 22, 2019, Mr Lehrmann and Ms Higgins – who worked as staff for former Liberal ministers Linda Reynolds and Steven Ciobo respectively – had been out drinking with colleagues at a bar in Canberra.

The pair then went to a popular nightclub with some colleagues before leaving in a taxi together in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ms Higgins thought she was on her way home but Mr Lehrmann said he had to stop by Parliament House to pick up some work, Mr Drumgold said.

The court was told that at the security gate to enter the building, Mr Lehrmann told the guards over the intercom that he was with Senator Reynolds and they were retrieving documents.

Drumgold told the court that the security guards who watched the pair enter the building observed that they were under the influence of alcohol.

Ms. Higgins claims that after the two of them entered Senator Reynolds’ office, she fell asleep on a couch and woke up to Mr. Lehrmann having sex with her.

Bruce Lehrmann (pictured centre) arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra on Tuesday. The former Liberal employee is accused of raping colleague Brittany Higgins in the Houses of Parliament in 2019, which he denies.

After Ms. Higgins’ said “no” half a dozen times, Mr. Lehrmann left the building in an Uber and she fell back asleep.

Drumgold said she woke up alone in the office later that morning when a security guard checked on her.

In text messages after the alleged incident, Drumgold said Ms Higgins told a friend she had been “barely awake” at the time of the incident.

“If he (Lehrmann) thought it was OK, why would he have just left me there,” Ms Higgins said in the message.

Defense lawyer Steven Whybrow said the Mark Twain quote ‘never let the truth get in the way of a good story’ rang true in the case.

He said there were ‘massive gaps’ in the version of events Ms Higgins gave to police.

Project host Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) may be called as a witness in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann over his alleged rape of Brittany Higgins, which he denies

Whybrow said that while violence against women was an “under-reported and under-prosecuted scourge on our society”, the story Ms Higgins had told was not true.

“This judgment in no way affects the conversations and the focus on these issues. We’ve all known for some time that these things are real,” he said.

Before the trial began, the chief justice reminded the jurors of the importance of impartiality.

Chief Justice McCallum described the trial as something of a ’cause celebre’ due to its high profile nature.

“It is a fundamental requirement that a person accused of a serious crime be tried by an impartial jury,” she said.

Senator Reynolds has been named as a witness in the trial, along with Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash and former Liberal MP Steven Ciobo.

Journalists Samantha Maiden and Lisa Wilkinson may also be called as witnesses.

The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks.