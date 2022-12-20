Bruce Lehrmann speaks on inquiry into aborted rape trial after Brittany Higgins allegations

The ACT government will continue an inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann’s aborted trial, with the former parliamentary assistant “welcoming” the news.

The Territory’s Attorney General Shane Rattenbury and Prime Minister Andrew Barr announced the independent inquiry on Wednesday after a number of ‘complaints and allegations’ were raised in connection with the trial.

The investigation will verify whether the functions of criminal justice entities have been “carried out with due rigor, impartiality and independence”.

Mr Lehrmann, who was charged with sexually assaulting Liberal colleague Brittany Higgins, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of consensual sexual intercourse.

In a statement released by his legal team shortly after the announcement, Mr Lehrmann said on his behalf that he hoped the investigation was in-depth.

“Mr. Lehrmann welcomes an investigation and hopes that the mandate will extend to an investigation of all aspects of this case, including decisions not to prosecute several individuals and the DPP’s efforts to ensure a fair trial,” he said. the explanation.

Bruce Lehrmann during his November rape trial. The trial was aborted due to jury misconduct

Mr Barr said a full inquiry was the most appropriate response given the ‘high-profile’ nature of the trial and the ‘serious’ allegations.

“I want to make it clear that this inquiry is not about reviewing the trial, any evidence in the trial or the outcome of the trial,” Mr Rattenbury said.

The inquiry will instead consider elements including the decision not to proceed with a new trial and the conduct of police detectives and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It will also verify that the support provided to Ms Higgins by the Victims of Crime Commissioner was in line with the relevant legal framework and the legal framework for addressing juror misconduct.

The investigation will be able to conduct hearings – both public and private – issue search warrants, compel the production of documents and compel the presence of witnesses and testimonies under oath.

Brittany Higgins spoke out of court after the trial was cut short because a juror brought external material into the courtroom

ACT Policing, the DPP and Victims of Crime Commissioner have all indicated their willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

The ACT government has yet to appoint an “eminent legal expert” to conduct the investigation.

The terms of reference and main timelines will be finalized in January 2023 in consultation with that expert and a final report should be available by 30 June.

Whether that report will be made public is a matter for the inquiry, Mr Barr said.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and his government will appoint a legal expert to conduct the investigation

Lehrmann allegedly raped Ms Higgins in Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office at Parliament House after a night out drinking with colleagues in March 2019.

Mr Lehrmann strongly denied the allegation and denied ever having sex with Ms Higgins.

He went on trial earlier this year, but the jury was dismissed in October after misconduct by one of the jurors came to light.

Mr Lehrmann was due to be tried again by the ACT High Court in February next year before the prosecution dropped the rape case against him because of the ‘unacceptable’ risk to Ms Higgins’ life.