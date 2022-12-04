Bruce Lehrmann loses $200k political staffer job after Brittany Higgins accusation as he loses dole

Bruce Lehrmann has gone from being a highly paid political executive to chopping firewood for a friend’s father following the fallout from one of Australia’s most high-profile rape trials.

Mr Lehrmann, 27, was accused of sexually assaulting former colleague Brittany Higgins, 28, in Parliament House in March 2019 – an accusation he has consistently denied.

The case was set for a second trial before being dropped by ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold after medical experts feared a new trial would adversely affect Ms Higgins’ mental health after she was hospitalized Hospitalized.

Mr. Lehrmann previously earned up to $200,000 a year as a senior adviser to the Liberal Party before being fired in 2021.

Since being accused of rape, he is now reportedly “broke” and unable to get a job.

Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann (pictured) is ‘broke’ after sexual assault charges against him were dropped

He was taken off welfare during the trial because he was unable to meet Centrelink’s mutual obligations.

To try and make ends meet, the former staffer is now chopping wood for a friend’s father on an estate in Tasmania and looking for more work, reports news.com.au.

According to the publication, Mr. Lehrmann is doing the hard work and is also considering doing paid TV interviews to try to scrape together money to pay back some of his legal fees.

Some networks have contacted him for a paid TV interview since charges against him were dropped.

Despite its high fees, his lawyers – Steve Whybrow and Katrina Musgrove – worked pro bono or for free on the high-profile case.

Mr. Lehrmann is considering legal action for alleged libel at trial and unfair dismissal.

Several media outlets, along with the social media platforms Facebook and Twitter, could be in the firing line as his legal team looks to issue defamation notices.

Mr Lehrmann was due to face a new trial in February, after the first trial was halted in October.

It has now emerged that police believed there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Mr Lehrmann after he was charged with assault by Ms Higgins, according to senior police officer diary entries on the case.

The retrial was halted due to concerns over the mental health of Brittany Higgins (pictured) who is in hospital

Mr Lehrmann, unemployed since 2021, is reportedly looking for work and has ‘cut wood’ for a friend’s father on a Tasmanian property

ACT Police Manager of Criminal Investigations Detective Superintendent Scott Moller claimed in his notes that Mr Drumgold had nevertheless decided to proceed with the case.

He recorded a conversation in which Superintendent Moller and his boss, ACT Deputy Chief of Police Michael Chew, warned Mr. Drumgold to move on.

Superintendent Moller claimed there was ‘insufficient evidence’, while Mr Chew said he would not pursue the case if it were up to him. The Australian reported.

DCPO stated ”if it was my choice, I wouldn’t continue. But it’s not my choice. There is too much political interference,” wrote Chief Detective Moller.

“I said, ‘That’s disappointing given that I don’t think there’s enough evidence’.”

Superintendent Moller addressed his concerns about “insufficient evidence” written in his diary entries in an executive briefing in 2021.

He claimed that researchers had “serious concerns about the strength and reliability of [Ms Higgins’] evidence, but also, more importantly, her mental health and how any future prosecution may affect her well-being.”

Senior police raised a number of concerns about the case during the executive briefing.

Their concerns included Ms Higgins refusing to hand in her mobile phone, deliberately deleting messages from a second and joking about wanting a ‘sex scandal’.

ACT Police Manager of Criminal Investigations Detective Superintendent Scott Moller (pictured) claimed in his notes that ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC had decided to proceed with the case anyway

Mr Drumgold announced on Friday that the case against Mr Lehrmann would be dropped in the interests of Ms Higgins and her mental health

It has also been revealed that in September 2021, police unlawfully gave Ms Higgins’ protected evidence on a USB stick to Mr Lehrmann’s original lawyers – with the team insisting they did not open the material.

Psychological counseling notes and a video of the police interview with Ms Higgins were among the protected evidence illegally sent to Mr Lehrmann’s legal team. news.com.au reported.

The lawyers who received the information were later replaced by lawyer Steve Whybrow – who did not receive the documents.

The release of the sensitive material led Mr Drumgold to label it a ‘serious’ problem and demanded that the police retrieve it.

He asked Inspector Moller to ensure that the USB was investigated to verify claims made by Mr Lehrmann’s lawyers at the time that they did not have access to the information.