Bruce Lehrmann, despite the drop in charges, could still face trial for Brittany Higgins’ alleged rape.

How Brittany Higgins accused of being a rapist could still be prosecuted – despite the trial being dropped to protect her mental health while she’s in hospital

  • Brittany Higgins has dropped charges against accused rapist Bruce Lehrmann
  • The drop of charges means Mr Lehrmann will not face a second trial in February 2023
  • Mr Lehrmann has denied the allegations
  • The first trial was halted after a juror brought in unauthorized material
  • The ACT Director of Public Prosecutions could order a second trial in the future

By Ashley Nickel for Daily Mail Australia

published: 05:17, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 05:17, Dec 2, 2022

Bruce Lehrmann can still be prosecuted for allegedly raping Brittany Higgins, even though she dropped the charges against him to protect her sanity.

Former political staffer Brittany Higgins dropped charges against Mr Lehrmann on Friday and is receiving mental health care from a Queensland hospital after their botched first trial.

However, Ms Higgins still has the potential to resume action against Mr Lehrmann if ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions exercises their ‘right of discretion’.

However, legal experts told The Daily Telegraph it is unlikely that current DPP Shane Drumgold SC would use his power to initiate a second trial as Mr Lehrmann’s team would likely follow with an abuse of process claim.

Bruce Lehrmann (above) can still be prosecuted for allegedly raping Brittany Higgins in 2019, despite a second trial being dropped

It is not known whether Mr. Drumgold has informed Mr. Lehrmann’s legal team whether a second trial will be allowed in the future.

Both the DDP and Mr Lehrmann’s lawyer declined to comment to the Telegraph.

Mr Lehrmann was set to face a second trial in February 2023, but Ms Higgin’s team applied to have the trial stopped, citing Ms Higgin’s struggling mental health.

“In light of the compelling independent medical advice and consideration of all factors, I have made the difficult decision that it is no longer in the public interest to pursue a prosecution at the risk of one’s life,” said Mr. Drumgold.

Ms Higgins (above) has dropped charges against Mr Lehrmann after a botched first trial affected her mental health

Mr Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he raped then-colleague Ms Higgins in Parliament House after a work party in March 2019.

He faced an accusation of sexual intercourse without consent and reckless consent, but denies ever having sex with Mrs Higgins.

Ms Higgins has reportedly suffered a decline in mental health after the first trial of Mr Lehrmann ended without a decision in October.

The jury in the trial was dismissed from court after three documents relating to sexual assault were discovered in the deliberation room.

“Brittany is in hospital and receiving the treatment and support she needs,” said a friend of Ms Higgins.

