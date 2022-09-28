Browns refuse to rule out Myles Garrett from playing Falcons on Sunday after serious car accident

Brown’s defensive end Myles Garrett was still able to play in Atlanta on Sunday, just six days after sustaining injuries in a serious car accident Monday.

Garrett was out of the team’s facility on Wednesday, two days after the All-Pro overturned his Porsche in a single-vehicle accident on a rural road near his home in Berea, Ohio. He sustained a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreckage.

Garrett was hospitalized for several hours and the sheriff’s bodycam footage showed him looking dazed as he was treated by medical personnel and sat on the floor next to his overturned vehicle.

That said, the team revealed that he has cleared concussion protocol and that he has not been banned from playing this weekend.

Myles Garrett in Cleveland Browns defense uncertain for Sunday’s clash against the Falcons

Police bodycam footage showed an injured Garrett after a car crash in Medina County, Ohio

Garrett suffered a bloody wrist, as well as shoulder and biceps strains from Monday’s accident

Several of Garrett’s teammates expressed gratitude that he was not more seriously injured in the accident, which also injured an unidentified female passenger.

“In the grand scheme of things in life, the best thing is that he’s okay,” said quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has been in touch with Garrett. “When I texted him, I was like, ‘Man, I’m just glad you’re okay.’

The Browns said in a statement Tuesday night that their doctors will evaluate Garrett during the week before determining whether he will play against the Falcons.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Garret claims he lurched his car to miss an animal in the road, but he corrected too much, causing the vehicle to roll over. According to police, alcohol or drugs were not involved in the accident and both he and his female passenger were wearing seat belts.

Traffic charges are pending, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The wheels of the total Porsche are caked with grass and windows smashed after the crash

Garrett’s Porsche was spotted off-road after being flipped around Berea several times on Monday

The front and bumper of Garrett’s Porsche were crumpled after he flipped it several times

Footage of the crash, captured by WKYC, shows a gray Porsche with its wheels caked with grass and dirt, windows smashed and airbags deflated after they deployed. The front is crumpled and several parts dangled from the frame of the car.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Garrett has a history of playing with minor injuries and ailments, and safety John Johnson III said he wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the field Sunday. huh

However, Johnson hopes that is not the case.

“I know he probably wants to (play),” Johnson said. “But if you ask me, I think he should just sit it out. But I have no idea. Just know him, he probably wants to play, I wouldn’t be surprised if he did, but that’s a tricky situation.’

“I think he should take it easy, man,” he added.

Garrett is a favorite of the Browns, averaging 61.5 sacks across 71 regular NFL games since 2017

Garrett is a favorite among Browns fans. The Texas A&M product and former first overall pick has established himself as one of the greatest defense talents in the NFL. He has 61.5 sacks over 71 regular season games since the start of the 2017 season.

Cleveland’s defense has been dealing with several injuries beyond Garrett’s. Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney missed last week with a sprained ankle, while starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio (biceps), cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) also did not train on Wednesday.