Browns RB Nick Chubb expected to make season debut for Cleveland on Sunday, coach says

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Running back Nick Chubb hasn’t played since September 2023, but returned to Browns practice last week. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After a long recovery, Nick Chubb will finally return to the field. The Cleveland Browns running back is expected to make his season debut on Sunday, more than a year after being sidelined by a devastating knee injury.

Chubb tore his MCL and damaged his ACL in September 2023, requiring multiple surgeries to repair the injury, but he finally returned to practice last week. Chubb is currently listed as questionable, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Chubb is expected to play.

At practice Wednesday, Chubb said his knee felt good heading into this week.

“I’m ready to go out there with my team, ready to do everything I can,” Chubb said, via ESPN. “I feel good.”

The 28-year-old running back participated fully in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Browns’ injury report.

Cleveland, which is 1-5 and considered one of the worst teams in the league, desperately needs help in the running game. The team is tied for the fewest number of rushing touchdowns in the league, with just two, and has the seventh-fewest number of rushing yards with 583 in five games.

Now, the Browns will have (albeit limited) Chubb to help when they face the 2-4 Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday.

