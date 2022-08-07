Browns’ Kareem Hunt ‘has requested a trade’ amid his contract standoff but Cleveland ‘have declined’

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has asked for a trade amid his contract deadlock, according to reports.

The 2017 rushing yards leader has just one season left on a two-year deal he signed in 2020, reportedly worth $13.25 million.

The 27-year-old is reportedly pushing for a contract extension with the Browns and refusing to practice until he gets it.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a swap amid contract deadlock

Hunt has now filed for a transaction amid the pending contract saga after failing to receive the extension but denying the Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

As reported by CBS on Saturday, Hunt sat out a second consecutive team training session on Saturday and has told the coaches that he plans to stay away until his contract situation is resolved.

It is alleged that Hunt plans to only participate in individual drills until he is paid or traded out to another franchise.

He played in just eight games last season due to calf and ankle injuries, but the Browns want to keep their dynamic running back duo Hunt and Nick Chubb.

Hunt signs autographs for young fans on Monday – but now he’s not practicing with the team

The 27-year-old reportedly refuses to practice until he gets a contract extension or trade-in

It’s also clear that Hunt wants to stay in Cleveland but would like to get paid before continuing training – with his agent claiming to have been at the training facility earlier in the week for talks with the front office.

Speaking of his contract situation at minicamp in June, Hunt said: ‘Right now I’m just taking it day by day, man.

“I’m going to see what they want to do with me and I’m just taking it day by day. Hopefully I can be here long term. We’ll see what God has in mind for me, that’s all I can say.’

As it stands, the Browns could choose to fine him for missing practice, and all sides will be eager to find a quick solution to the situation as the season approaches quickly.