Browns Anthony Walker Jr is carted off with knee injury after taking ‘dirty hit’ against Steelers

Cleveland linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was carted off the field with a left knee injury during the Browns’ Thursday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Walker departed with 10:34 left in the third quarter. The Browns cut him a short time later.

It was announced that he had x-rays on his knee and will have an MRI on Friday. Currently, Walker was diagnosed with a sprained knee pending further evaluation.

Walker took a hit to the face from Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor during a pass play and fell awkwardly to the turf.

Okorafor then dove on the back of Walker while guard James Daniels inadvertently stepped on Walker’s leg.

Walker was the second Cleveland linebacker injured in the third quarter. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah left with a quadriceps injury and the Browns listed him as questionable to return.

Cleveland defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) was also questionable to return.

After Walker was injured, fans across social media called out Okorafor for what appeared to be clear foul play.

Fox’s John Sabol tweeted: ‘No idea how the refs missed this obvious penalty on a defenseless and injured Anthony Walker. He drove off with a right knee injury moments later. Dirty, bush league play by #Steelers’ Chukwuma Okorafor. Terrible appearance. Smh.’

One Pittsburgh supporter slammed their player’s actions, writing: ‘I’m a die hard Steelers fan. From birth to death. But what Chukwuma Okorafor just did right there is literally disgusting. Praying for Anthony Walker.’

Another warned Okorafor to leave Cleveland as soon as possible as they said: ‘Judging by my Twitter. The best Okora for best bet is to hear directly from Hopkins Airport after the game. Don’t shower…just get the hell out of Cleveland’

‘It is completely unsolicited by Okorafor. Totally unsolicited,” another social media user added.

The Browns were still able to secure a win, even with the injuries they suffered on defense. Cleveland can credit the 29-17 win, in large part, to an efficient showing from quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the rest of the offense.