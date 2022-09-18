Brownlow Medal: Footy WAG Brya Waghorn suffers a wardrobe malfunction

<!–

From leggy dresses to plunging necklines, Australia’s footy WAGs certainly dared to bare at the Brownlow Medal count on Sunday night.

But it was Port Adelaide player Sam Powell-Pepper’s girlfriend Brya Waghorn who stole the show thanks to a wild detail in her eye-catching corset dress.

The blonde drew attention in a black lace corset dress that barely covered her chest, revealing a generous glimpse of bare underpads.

The dress, from Love and Lemons and valued at $570, had a structured bodice designed to contain the wearer’s bust – but failed to do so on this occasion.

Brya’s dress also featured a tiered mesh skirt with a dramatic thigh split.

The risqué look is something rarely seen on Brownlow red carpets, as WAGs traditionally opt for more classic silhouettes.

It follows reports that the Brownlow Medal had succumbed to political correctness after banning a very simple question from red carpet interviews.

This year’s red carpet hosts Emma Freedman and Dale Thomas confirmed to the Herald Sun that they would not be asking anyone about their outfits.

“We haven’t had any questions about what you’re wearing, who you’re wearing, why you’re wearing it,” Freedman confirmed.

Brya’s dress also featured a tiered mesh skirt with a dramatic thigh split. (She is pictured with her boyfriend, Port Adelaide player Sam Powell-Pepper)

“We want to focus on the fun and giggle a little on the red carpet instead of asking that question,” she added.

The move could be considered political correctness gone mad after the Brownlows red carpet made huge stars out of glamorous WAGs.

Asking celebrities what they’re wearing has long been a part of red carpet coverage around the world, with reporters often using the question to quickly engage female celebrities in conversation.