Brownlow Medal 2022’s best and worst dressed list revealed

Not even the disappointing news that both Bec Judd and Nadia Bartel would be missing the AFL’s night of nights this year could stop the remaining WAGs from putting on a show stopping (and sometimes questionable) display at the Brownlow Medal 2022 ceremony on Sunday night.

Melbourne was awash with the glamorous wives and girlfriends of footy stars as they descended upon the red carpet at the Crown Palladium in a flurry of fabrics one day earlier than planned to make way for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

While bizarre new protocol restricts this year’s red carpet hosts Emma Freedman and Dale Thomas from asking WAGS what they’re wearing – with claims fashion-related questions are ‘sexist’ – thankfully the ladies are dutifully sharing the names of their designers and ‘glam squad’ on social media.

Turning heads for all the right reasons this year was special needs teacher Brit Selwood, wife of triple premiership Geelong player Joel Selwood, who debuted her baby bump in spectacular style in a slinky silver gown with a bold slit up her leg, while Josh Dunkley’s girlfriend Tippah Dwan and Matisse Stynes missed the high notes in their dated looks.

BEST

Brit, who announced her long-awaited pregnancy on Instagram just six days ago, showed off her new curves in a daring backless and v-neck chain mail frock, keeping her brown mane fuss-free in a straightened style.

‘Our dreams have come true. Joel and I are grateful to be able to share that we have a little one coming into the world,’ Brit wrote last week.

‘We couldn’t do this announcement without acknowledging those who are struggling with infertility or loss. I know how much my heart would break every time I saw a pregnancy post and my heart truly goes out to you if that’s how you’re feeling right now. These past few years have changed me forever. For anyone who has lost hope right now, I’ve been there and I’m thinking of you, and I hope one day soon, you get your miracle.’

Although not WAGS themselves sports journalists Rebecca Maddern and Abbey Gelmi put their best fashion feet forward on the red carpet in matching white ensembles to celebrate the footy night of nights.

Mother-of-three Emma Hawkins kept things simple and elegant beside her Cats husband Tom with a black off-the-shoulder gown and dazzling Cerrone jewellery.

Lauren Bumbers spiced things up with a Alin Le’ Kal gown straight from Paris, Swarovski jewels and Tony Bianco heels as she sidled up to Cats player Cameron Guthrie. The pair recently celebrated his 30th birthday together.

Indiana Putra, the partner of Geelong’s Jeremy Cameron, looked like the belle of the ball in a pink princess gown, her hair slicked back into a neat bun and jewellery kept to a minimum

Bella Beische (left), who is dating Melbourne’s Christian Petracca, shone in a slinky white dress reminiscent of a wedding, with a thigh high split

Indiana Putra, the partner of Geelong’s Jeremy Cameron, looked like the belle of the ball in a pink princess gown, her hair slicked back into a neat bun and jewellery kept to a minimum.

Bella Beische, who is dating Melbourne’s Christian Petracca, shone in a slinky white dress reminiscent of a wedding, with a thigh high split.

Steele Sidebottom of the Magpies and Alisha Edwards were a darling couple to watch enter the formal dinner with Alisha’s gorgeous mint green gown perfectly matching her skin tone and hair colour.

She wore the same colour – in a different way – to Danielle Frawley, who attended on the arm of Angus Brayshaw, making sure her mint-coloured silk gown worked the room.

Josh Daicos’ girlfriend Annalise Dalins looked like a supermodel in her two-part gown with a gaping hole in the centre, showing off her incredible abdominals.

While they wore very different dresses to the AFL night of nights Olivia May and Demi Brereton were obsessed with the same shoe, which featured a glitter strap at the front and a wraparound strap to secure their ankle.

Sachi Dade (left) looked ethereal in her silk red gown and gold-toned accessories, while Jaz Buckley (right) made her silk black number work with silver accessories

WORST

Sadly there were a number of misses from some of Australia’s favourite WAGS with Josh Dunkley’s girlfriend Tippah Dwan failing to hit the right notes in her metallic gold gown, cowboy-style belt at the waist and matching necklace. The modern slicked down hair did nothing to redeem her dated look.

Quirky as her attempt was, Matisse Stynes, who attended alongside her brother Tiernan, was far too casual in her crop top and long black trousers. Tiernan’s futuristic sneakers also clashed with his mullet.

Lizzie Stock, partner of Andrew Brayshaw of the Dockers, lost marks for her bright red wraparound, which distracted from her stunning hot pink princess gown and beaming smile.

Gold Coast Suns star Mabior Chol’s girlfriend Lauren Harris favoured a latex-style long sleeved gown that highlighted her phenomenal figure, but didn’t do much to help her stand out from the crowd.

Another black dress that failed to impress was worn by Maddie Leek, who was accompanied by Touk Miller. The lace design merely looked like it was pilling – and fast – as she sidled up to the red carpet, although it was perfectly tailored to her body and well structured.

Patrick Cripps of the Blues and Monique Fontana struck a pose on the red carpet but Monique’s navy blue dress with a v-neckline and a large bow on the front (as well as a train) had far too much going on and was distracting to the eye.

Gold Coast Suns star Mabior Chol’s girlfriend Lauren Harris (left) favoured a latex-style long sleeved gown that highlighted her phenomenal figure, but didn’t do much to help her stand out from the crowd