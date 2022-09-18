Brownlow Medal 2022: Seven News presenter Rebecca Maddern turns heads in a striking white gown

<!–

Rebecca Maddern spun at the Brownlow Medal 2022 in Melbourne on Sunday.

The 45-year-old stepped out in style for the AFL’s night of nights in a striking white dress with a metallic bodice.

The Channel Seven News presenter’s blonde hair was styled into a stylish updo and she accessorised her look with statement diamond jewellery.

Rebecca completed her look with striking silver high heels which matched her sparkling dress.

Rebecca flaunted her toned arms and legs as she waved to fans as she posed for pictures on the red carpet.

She looked overjoyed to be there and flashed a big ear-to-ear grin as she entered the Crown Palladium in Melbourne.

Rebecca’s stunning appearance follows reports that the Brownlow Medal Count had succumbed to political correctness after banning a very simple question from red carpet interviews.

Talking to Herald Sunthis year’s red carpet hosts Emma Freedman and Dale Thomas confirmed they won’t be asking anyone about their outfits.

“We haven’t had any questions about what you’re wearing, who you’re wearing, why you’re wearing it,” Freedman confirmed.

Rebecca is weekend newsreader for Seven News Melbourne alongside Mike Amor (left)

“We want to focus on the fun and giggle a little on the red carpet instead of asking that question,” she added.

The move could be considered political correctness gone mad after the Brownlows red carpet made huge stars out of glamorous WAGs.

Asking celebrities what they’re wearing has long been a staple of red carpet shows around the world, with reporters often using the question to quickly engage female celebrities in conversation.

Rebecca worked at Channel Nine for five years before moving to Seven