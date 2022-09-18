Brownlow Medal 2022: Paris Lawrence takes inspiration from ‘Queen WAG’ Bec Judd

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Paris Lawrence set pulses racing as she took a leaf out of ‘Queen WAG’ Rebecca Judd’s book at the Brownlow Medal 2022 ceremony on Sunday.

Paris, who is dating Melbourne’s Daniel Rioli, sparkled in a plunging optical illusion dress that featured a thigh-high slit and sky-high heels.

The Melbourne-based DJ went for a wet hair look on the night and had her blonde locks slicked down.

Paris Lawrence set pulses racing as she took a leaf out of ‘Queen WAG’ Rebecca Judd’s book at the Brownlow Medal 2022 ceremony on Sunday

Her makeup palette consisted of dewy foundation and a smoky eye.

She completed her glam look wearing white heels and drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Daniel looked dapper in a black suit and matching tie.

Paris, who is dating Melbourne’s Daniel Rioli, sparkled in plunging optical illusion gown that featured a thigh-high slit and sky-high heels

The Richmond Football Club player completed his look with a crisp white shirt and leather shoes.

He accessorised his look with a silver watch.

Upon arrival, the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other and were even seen posing for a loved-up picture together.

Daniel looked dapper in a black suit and matching tie. The Richmond Football Club player completed his look with a crisp white shirt and leather shoes

Upon arrival, the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other and were even seen posing for a loved-up picture together

This year’s awards ceremony will take place at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne after a year of disruption due to the pandemic.

Melbourne was awash with the glamorous wives and girlfriends of soccer stars as they descended the red carpet in a flurry of fabrics a day earlier than planned to make way for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

While a bizarre new protocol restricts this year’s red carpet hosts Emma Freedman and Dale Thomas from asking WAGS what they’re wearing – with claims that fashion-related questions are ‘sexist’ – thankfully the ladies dutifully share the names of their designers and ‘glam squad ‘ ‘ on social media.