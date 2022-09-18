Brownlow Medal 2022: Lachie and Julie Neale exude elegance

<!–

AFL power couple Lachie and Julie Neale looked picture perfect on Sunday as they posed for photos at the 2022 Brownlow Medal.

Brisbane Lions star Lachie, 29, looked dapper in a jet black tuxedo and a crisp white shirt.

The 2020 Brownlow medalist completed her look with freshly styled hair and a hint of five o’clock shadow.

Julie, 29, complemented her husband’s look in a jaw-dropping blue dress which revealed just a hint of cleavage.

The lovebirds strutted the red carpet together as they entered the Crown Palladium in Melbourne.

The pair couldn’t contain their excitement at taking part in the AFL’s night of nights as they both grinned from ear to ear.

The pair’s appearance follows reports that the Brownlow Medal Count had succumbed to political correctness after banning a very simple question from red carpet interviews.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, this year’s red carpet hosts Emma Freedman and Dale Thomas confirmed they won’t be asking anyone about their outfits.

“We haven’t had any questions about what you’re wearing, who you’re wearing, why you’re wearing it,” Freedman confirmed.

“We want to focus on the fun and giggle a little on the red carpet instead of asking that question,” she added.

The move could be considered political correctness gone mad after the Brownlows red carpet made huge stars out of glamorous WAGs.

Asking celebrities what they’re wearing has long been a staple of red carpet shows around the world, with reporters often using the question to quickly engage female celebrities in conversation.

