Brownlow Medal 2022: Indiana Putra is every inch the fairytale princess in a frilly pink frock

The glamorous wives and girlfriends of Australian sports stars descended on the red carpet at the AFL’s Brownlow Medal ceremony in Melbourne on Sunday.

And Indiana Putra looked like a Disney princess in a vibrant pink frilly dress as she posed with her partner Jeremy Cameron.

The dress had a plunging neckline, pink tulle details on the shoulders and a cut-out midriff.

The ecommerce manager was thrilled with the outing and had her dark brown locks tied up in a high ponytail.

She completed her look with red earrings.

Indiana chose a warm makeup look for the occasion with a dramatic pout in a matte nude shade.

Jeremy, meanwhile, looked friendly in a black suit with a matching bow tie.

The Greater Western Sydney Giants player completed his look with a crisp white shirt and leather boots.

Indiana joined a slew of glamorous WAGs and red carpet stars, including Abbey Gelmi, the girlfriend of AFL player Kane Lambert.

Abbey stunned in a sleeveless off-white dress with soft ruffle details at the bust and a flowing skirt, opting for glowing pink makeup for the event.

She had previously glimpsed her preparations for the big day when she had a glam crew in her hotel room.

The awards will take place this year at the Crown Palladium in Melbourne after a year of disruption due to the pandemic