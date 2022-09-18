Brownlow Medal 2022: Dani Laidley brings a touch of old Hollywood glamour in stunning gown

Dani Laidley made her red carpet debut Sunday night at the Brownlow Medal 2022 with partner Donna Leckie by her side.

The AFL legend, 55, brought a touch of old Hollywood glamor to the carpet in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder white dress.

Dani was thrilled for the outing and her makeup palette consisted of dewy foundation and a smoky eye.

She had her blonde locks off and completed her ensemble with heels.

Dani completed her look with a glittering silver handbag.

Donna, meanwhile, was stunned in a white dress with an opening on the thigh and long tail.

It comes after the legendary coach told The Herald Sun that she has not ruled out coaching in the future, but not at an elite level.

“The itch is there, it’s always there,” she told the publication.

‘I like to coach and develop people and bring out the best side of them. I’m not so sure what that looks like in the future,” Dani explained.

“I wouldn’t go back to elite level coaching under any circumstances, I wouldn’t think so, but maybe it’s time to do something back at lower levels, community levels, which I’ve really enjoyed before.

Dani explained that she always thought football was her calling, but maybe fate would lead her in a different direction.

Laidley also said she is happy to be able to enjoy her life after years of anxiety.

The sighting comes after Dani recently spoke for the first time about the devastating moment when she discovered that Victoria Police officers had leaked photos drawing public attention to her transition to a woman.

Danielle was arrested in 2020 for stalking and violating a family warrant, which resulted in an 18-month bond of good conduct with no conviction or fine.

The officers who took her into custody leaked a photo of her wearing a wig and makeup on social media, and it quickly went viral.

Dani said she found the entire legal process “completely tedious” and rebuffed the officers who leaked the photos.

“The photos were an invasion of privacy,” she told 60 Minutes.

The Victoria Police Internal Disciplinary Board ordered 11 officers, ranging in rank from constable to sergeant, to pay Laidley up to $3,000 out of pocket.