Brown tried firefighting, athletics and diving before finding rugby… now she’s targeting WC glory

Shaunagh Brown has done more in her 32 years so far than most in their lives.

This week, the England forward will add another achievement to what is already a remarkable resume as she represents her country at a World Cup.

It’s something Brown never thought possible. As a mixed-race child from a single-parent family in South London’s Peckham, rugby wasn’t something that came to her mind growing up.

But this is a woman who has never stood in the way of what she wants. Brown’s career thus far has been simply extraordinary. Her list of roles before becoming a professional rugby player is: commercial diver, heating engineer, firefighter, hammer thrower and boxer.

“I generally don’t have a plan,” Brown said. “I’m just going with the flow and what happens… happens!”

Brown is also a passionate voice on issues of race and equality. When her teammates kept quiet, she was one of the few Red Roses players willing to participate in the debate about transgender players in rugby.

‘I do commercial gigs and go to rugby clubs and schools to talk about my message. The most important thing is the empowerment of women,” Brown said.

“I remind people that they can do whatever they want, but sometimes you have to make changes yourself. I’m a classic example of that when it comes to all the sports I’ve played.”

Brown represented England in the hammer at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, but she fell out of love for the sport. Careers in commercial diving and firefighting followed.

“A lot of my diving was in the Thames—you literally couldn’t see anything,” Brown said.

‘I had heard stories of seals in the Thames eating people! I thought I’d hear them coming, but I discovered it was a man just tapping on the boat upstairs.

“It wasn’t a glamorous job at all, you’d come out filthy.

“But if there was a diving assignment when I’m done playing rugby, I’d probably take it. The luxury of getting paid to be a rugby player is that I don’t have to go out looking for work.’

Brown has certainly embraced her latest calling. “I didn’t go to a rugby playing school, so I didn’t get that exposure,” she said.

Rugby came across her radar when she was training with Kent Fire and Rescue Service as a 25-year-old.

‘When I was first called up by England I was training with the fire brigade. I had to take a week off and a lot of people said they would never let it happen. Many people would have assumed the first answer, which was, ‘No,’ but I’m not one of them.’

At that time, the English players were still amateurish. Brown made her England debut in 2017; two years later, Simon Middleton’s squad was awarded professional contracts.

“I ticked the box to play for England and now the World Cup is on. After that, there’s no plan,” she said.

Brown’s England are a firm favorite for World Cup victory as they look to extend their record run of 25 consecutive wins.

The Red Roses kick off their campaign in New Zealand when they face Fiji on Saturday. It would be a huge shock if they didn’t win the tournament.

England will also meet France and South Africa in Pool C. Middleton’s team is the best and strongest in the tournament in terms of depth. Host New Zealand, as well as France, are probably England’s biggest rivals. Whatever happens, Brown will embrace the moment.

She is unlikely to be part of the squad for the next World Cup, which will take place in England in 2025. Her time is now and Brown will not wonder.

“The moments in training when you feel like you have nothing left and you can’t physically run any further, you think this is for the World Cup,” she said.

“My primary goal is to perform at the World Cup. When I do that, my voice gets louder.’

Brown is certainly not afraid to use her platform. In July, the RFU banned transgender women from participating in women’s rugby. It was a controversial move.

‘The most important thing about sport is that it breaks through so many barriers. Whatever happens in the world, sport brings people together and I wouldn’t want to take that away from anyone. But there are issues around physicality and player safety.

“It’s so hard to get everyone involved, but at the same time I wouldn’t want to take sport away from anyone.”

Shaunagh Brown is an ambassador for Umbro. For more information visit umbro.co.uk/rugby or follow @umbro_rugby on Instagram