Brown snake found in kitchen of suburban home: Merriwa NSW

Terrifying moment when a ‘very angry’ brown snake – the most venomous in the world – is found in the kitchen of a suburban home: ‘Let’s burn the house down!’

Mr Luke said the brown snake was the biggest he had ever touched

It took local snake catcher Andrew Luke more than an hour to catch the reptile

The couple said that when they saw the snake, they considered setting their house on fire

A ‘monster’ six-foot brown snake has been spotted in a rural town in NSW

A six-foot-long brown snake ‘monster’ in a family’s kitchen has led a snake catcher to become embroiled in an hour-long battle with the deadly reptile.

Rob and De Patterson encountered the terrifying and angry brown snake at their home in the Upper Hunter region of NSW earlier this week.

Mr Patterson took to Facebook to thank local snake hunter Andrew for removing the world’s most venomous snake from their nearly 700 acre estate.

The Merriwa resident said the catcher saved him from “having to set fire to the house.”

His wife, Ms. Patterson, told NewsLocal that she had seen more and more snakes in recent weeks, but had never had one in the house.

“It got into the utility room and under a small freezer and we couldn’t see where it went so I said we’ll just burn the house down but [my husband] was not in favor of that,” she said.

“I’ve seen plenty out there, but never had one in the house… [but we have] lots of feed [at the moment] and with the recent plague of mice… and now all the rain, frogs and there’s a dam not far from the house… he was very big, fat and healthy.’

Snake fighter and local paramedic Andrew Luke rushed to the family’s aid, but it wasn’t easy, taking him over an hour to remove the largest snake he’s ever held.

“The six foot plus brown snake was quite agitated as he was interrupted from his nice hiding place under the freezer…we spent the next short time trying to lure him out of his little hiding place and get him on his way,” said Mr Luke

“It’s definitely the biggest I’ve ever handled, I’m over six feet tall and to get it in the bag to get it out of the house safely I was almost completely reachable with my hand on its tail … and his head still touched the ground.’

The terrifying encounter comes amid a spike in snake sightings across Australia, as the slithering reptiles venture into backyards and homes in search of food.

Rising temperatures in the east of the country have caused snakes to venture out in search of a mate and meal now that the winter chill has passed.

Although snakes do not hibernate in the colder months, they enter a state known as ‘hibernation’ where they will sleep for long periods, meaning they are less active and therefore hunt less.

Brown snakes are considered the second venomous snake in the world after the domestic taipan.

Brown snake bites can kill a human within half an hour if left untreated.

In October, a western Sydney man was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a brown snake.

The man in his thirties was bitten at the Lizard Log nature playground in Abbotsbury, in the Western Sydney Parklands, a popular spot for families.

On the Central Coast, snake catcher Matt Stopford told 9News that he receives about six calls a day to remove snakes from homes or backyards.

“The moment they just come out of anesthesia, they start to warm up and start moving and start looking for mates and food,” he said.