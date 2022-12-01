Home Brown snake found in kitchen of suburban home: Merriwa NSW
Categories: Australia

Brown snake found in kitchen of suburban home: Merriwa NSW

Terrifying moment when a ‘very angry’ brown snake – the most venomous in the world – is found in the kitchen of a suburban home: ‘Let’s burn the house down!’

  • A ‘monster’ six-foot brown snake has been spotted in a rural town in NSW
  • The couple said that when they saw the snake, they considered setting their house on fire
  • It took local snake catcher Andrew Luke more than an hour to catch the reptile
  • Mr Luke said the brown snake was the biggest he had ever touched

By Ben Talintyre For Daily Mail Australia

published: 11:29, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 11:35 a.m., December 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A six-foot-long brown snake ‘monster’ in a family’s kitchen has led a snake catcher to become embroiled in an hour-long battle with the deadly reptile.

Rob and De Patterson encountered the terrifying and angry brown snake at their home in the Upper Hunter region of NSW earlier this week.

Mr Patterson took to Facebook to thank local snake hunter Andrew for removing the world’s most venomous snake from their nearly 700 acre estate.

The Merriwa resident said the catcher saved him from “having to set fire to the house.”

A six-foot-long brown snake ‘monster’ in a family’s kitchen has led a snake catcher to become embroiled in an hour-long battle with the deadly reptile

Rob and De Patterson came across the terrifying and angry brown snake earlier this week at their home in Merriwa, in the Upper Hunter region of NSW

His wife, Ms. Patterson, told NewsLocal that she had seen more and more snakes in recent weeks, but had never had one in the house.

“It got into the utility room and under a small freezer and we couldn’t see where it went so I said we’ll just burn the house down but [my husband] was not in favor of that,” she said.

“I’ve seen plenty out there, but never had one in the house… [but we have] lots of feed [at the moment] and with the recent plague of mice… and now all the rain, frogs and there’s a dam not far from the house… he was very big, fat and healthy.’

Snake fighter and local paramedic Andrew Luke rushed to the family’s aid, but it wasn’t easy, taking him over an hour to remove the largest snake he’s ever held.

“The six foot plus brown snake was quite agitated as he was interrupted from his nice hiding place under the freezer…we spent the next short time trying to lure him out of his little hiding place and get him on his way,” said Mr Luke

“It’s definitely the biggest I’ve ever handled, I’m over six feet tall and to get it in the bag to get it out of the house safely I was almost completely reachable with my hand on its tail … and his head still touched the ground.’

Related Post
  1. The Bunch: Woman reveals amazing savings from joining secret Woolworths testing group

    Shopper reveals huge savings by joining secret Woolworths group almost no one knows about -…

  2. Battle of the betting sites: what are the odds?

    And, the domain name “sportsbet.com” is registered with Jewella Privacy LLC, a company, according to…

  3. Victoria Election 2022: Opposition chief Matthew Man referred to state’s corruption watchdog IBAC

    Victoria's Opposition Chief is referred to the state's corruption watchdog in main blow to his…

Snake fighter and local paramedic Andrew Luke (pictured) rushed to the family’s aid, but it wasn’t easy, it took him more than an hour to remove the largest snake he’s ever held

The terrifying encounter comes amid a spike in snake sightings across Australia, as the slithering reptiles venture into backyards and homes in search of food.

Rising temperatures in the east of the country have caused snakes to venture out in search of a mate and meal now that the winter chill has passed.

Although snakes do not hibernate in the colder months, they enter a state known as ‘hibernation’ where they will sleep for long periods, meaning they are less active and therefore hunt less.

Brown snakes are considered the second venomous snake in the world after the domestic taipan.

Brown snake bites can kill a human within half an hour if left untreated.

Brown snakes are considered the second venomous snake in the world, after the domestic taipan, and if a bite is left untreated, a human can be killed in half an hour (stock image)

In October, a western Sydney man was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a brown snake.

The man in his thirties was bitten at the Lizard Log nature playground in Abbotsbury, in the Western Sydney Parklands, a popular spot for families.

On the Central Coast, snake catcher Matt Stopford told 9News that he receives about six calls a day to remove snakes from homes or backyards.

“The moment they just come out of anesthesia, they start to warm up and start moving and start looking for mates and food,” he said.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE PASSED BY A POISON SNAKE

The Australian Resuscitation Council recommends the “pressure immobilization” technique:

– Apply a wide pressure bandage firmly and tightly

– To reduce blood flow and slow the spread of poison, apply an additional bandage starting at the fingers and toes and covering as much of the limb as possible

– Splint the limb including the joints on either side of the bite, to limit movement of the limb

– Keep the bite victim and limb completely at rest

– Bring transport to the victim if possible

– Take the victim to medical care, preferably by ambulance

– If the victim is alone, the pressure immobilization bandage should be applied as completely as possible over the bite site and affected limb and remain immobile until help arrives

DO NOT wash the area of ​​the bite or try to suck the venom out:

It is extremely important to preserve traces of poison for use with poison identification kits.

DO NOT cut or cut the bite, or apply a high tourniquet:

Cutting or incising the bite will not help. High turnstiles are ineffective and can be fatal if released.

Source: The Australian Resuscitation Council

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: Browndaily mailFacebookhomekitchenMerriwaNew South WalesnewsNSWSNAKEsuburban
23 hours ago

Recent Posts

Vladimir Putin ‘fell down stairs at his home and soiled himself’

Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs in his official residence and soiled himself as…

8 mins ago

How Russia’s war in Ukraine tore my family apart

Kyiv, Ukraine – Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, I cut ties with…

12 mins ago

After a viral infection in Britain’s schools, a third primary school student succumbs to Strep A.

A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a…

18 mins ago

Back to work! After his stint as a I’m A Celeb, Matt Hancock is back at Commons

Back to the day job! Matt Hancock returns to Commons to push for dyslexia screening…

20 mins ago

Interview: Madeleine Parry Talks Documentary ‘The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door’

Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band…

27 mins ago

Los Angeles Lakers trade ideas based on the latest rumor

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty ImagesTrade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this…

29 mins ago