Brown algae can store atmospheric carbon in their slime for thousands of years

Brown algae remove 550 million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year and store it in their slime for thousands of years, a study finds.

Although it mainly uses the carbon to grow, the seaweed turns some of it into algal slime and deposits it in the seawater.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Germany analyzed the composition of this slime in detail.

They found that about 50 percent of it was made up of the molecule “fucoidan,” which contains carbon and is difficult to break down.

Therefore, this compound is left untouched in the ocean for “hundreds to thousands of years,” said first author Dr. Hagen Buck-Wiese.

The researchers think that the seaweed thus counteracts global warming, because the carbon is locked up in the mucus for a long time.

Brown algae are thought to outnumber forests in the amount of carbon they absorb from the air each year, but they use only about two-thirds of it for growth and energy.

The rest is disposed of in the form of sugary excretions, some of which are used by other organisms, while the rest sinks to the sea floor.

Fucus vesiculosusor ‘bladderwrack’, is a type of brown alga found in the North Sea, Baltic Sea and North Atlantic Ocean that grows up to 30 cm long and sticks to rocks

Brown algae typically live in temperate and cold marine areas, and there are as many as 2,000 different species.

For the study, published this month in Procedures of the National Academy of Sciencesscientists studied the algae slime of Fucus vesiculosusor ‘bladderwrack’ in Finland.

This is a type of brown algae found in the North Sea, Baltic Sea and North Atlantic Ocean that can grow up to 30 cm long and stick to rocks and stones.

It is named for the air sacs on the leaves, which look like tiny bladders and provide buoyancy in water.

Dr. Buck-Wiese said: ‘The excretions of brown algae are very complex and therefore incredibly difficult to measure.

‘However, we have succeeded in developing a method to analyze them in detail.’

His team found that fucoidan is largely responsible for its carbon-removing properties, making up about half of its slime.

‘The fucoidan is so complex that it is very difficult for other organisms to use it. Nobody seems to like it,” added Dr. Buck-Wiese.

‘This makes the brown algae particularly good helpers in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in the long term – for hundreds to thousands of years.’

Bladderwrack is named for the air sacs on the leaves, which look like tiny bladders and provide buoyancy in water (stock image)

Since brown algae are estimated to absorb a billion tons of carbon each year, this means that up to 150 million tons of that is stored as robust fucoidan in the slime.

This is the equivalent of 550 million tons of carbon dioxide, more than the 505 million tonnes the UK produces annually according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

The loss of fucoidan in the mucus also does not affect the growth of the bladderwrack as it does not contain beneficial nutrients such as nitrogen.

Dr. Buck-Wiese said, ‘Next we want to look at other brown algae species and other locations.

‘The great potential of brown algae for climate protection should certainly be further investigated and exploited.’

