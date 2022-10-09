Brow Bible Academy founder shares how she battled cancer

In just 10 years, Jade Cook has overcome cancer, dealt with visa fraud, built a seven-figure business and launched a best-selling brow product.

The now 31-year-old mother moved from England to Australia in 2012 after working as a beauty therapist on cruise ships, but was left thousands of dollars out of pocket due to an immigration visa.

The following year, at the age of 21, she was diagnosed with cancerous sarcoma after noticing a pea-sized lump on her left thigh, which was first thought to be a cyst without concern.

“It felt like I hit rock bottom – I was alone in Cairns, I had no family support but knew I had to push through,” Jade told FEMAIL.

She is now the founder of her second business, Brow Bible Academy, which offers online beauty courses and products.

‘I was working on a cruise ship when I noticed the lump growing, had it checked on board and was told to wait until I was back on land. Then got it checked again and the doctors thought it was just a cyst,” Jade said.

‘Several doctors said to just leave it and see if it goes away – but I was quite angry when I found out what it really was.’

Jade moved her life Down Under in December 2012 and then received the devastating prognosis two months later.

Between when she first noticed the lump in October 2012 and received the prognosis, it had grown ‘from the size of a pea to a miniature golf ball’ and started throbbing.

She remembered people trying to convince her to move back to England, but being independent and elated, she was determined to find a way to stay in Australia.

Jade had to wait five months for the operation – all the while fearing the cancer would spread.

Unfortunately, when the doctors determined that the cancer was a sarcoma, there was no explanation as to why it occurred.

What is a sarcoma and what causes it? Sarcoma is a type of cancer that can occur in different parts of the body Scientists don’t know exactly what causes most soft tissue sarcomas, but they have found some risk factors that can make a person more likely to develop these cancers Source: cancer.org

She started radiotherapy in October 2012 when the wounds from the operation healed.

“One of the hardest things to go through physically was the radiation – it’s like someone has a blowtorch to your leg – and I had it Monday to Friday every day for six weeks,” Jade said.

‘It’s like they burned my leg and increased the intensity as I went through the treatment. At first it just felt like sunburn, then it felt more painful.’

She slept without a doona and the doctors advised against putting bandages on her legs because the skin was so sensitive it would just ‘peel’ off.

The side effects from the radiation got so bad that she couldn’t walk or work for a whole month.

Believing ‘everything happens for a reason’, Jade then started a new job in the beauty industry working as a brow specialist – ultimately leading to her current successful business ventures

In 2015 she opened her own salon, eventually employing eight staff and then opened a second salon in Cairns with 14 staff. She ran the salons for seven years before moving into the e-commerce side of the business with Brow Bible Academy, which offers online beauty therapy courses and beauty products

Believing that ‘everything happens for a reason’, Jade then started a new job in the beauty industry working as a brow specialist – which ultimately led to her current successful business ventures.

“I was so fascinated by how to make money doing brow treatments, so I started working at a salon and I absolutely loved it,” she said.

Three years later, in 2015, she moved to the Sunshine Coast with her now husband and built her own brow salon business from scratch.

“I’ve always wanted to open my own business and felt it was the perfect time because there wasn’t much competition, so I rented a space and was fully booked after five months,” she said.

From there she opened her own salon, eventually employing eight staff and then opened a second salon in Cairns with 14 staff.

She ran the salons for seven years before moving into the e-commerce side of the business with Brow Bible Academy, which offers online beauty therapy courses and beauty products.

In 2020, when Covid hit and millions of people were forced into their homes, the brand made $30,000 in one week.

The latest product, Lift & Lock (pictured), which offers a brow “lamination” effect, generated $100,000 in sales in six months and has sold out three times

The product ‘locks’ eyebrow hairs in place for hours

It was at this time that Jade also became pregnant with her son, so she threw her energies into her e-commerce business and sold the two salons.

“I wanted the flexibility to work from home and be with my baby instead of in a salon on my feet all day,” she said.

She had also grown the salons into a seven-figure business and felt selling was the ‘right thing to do’.

The latest product, Lift & Lock, which offers a brow “lamination” effect, generated $100,000 in sales in six months and has sold out three times.

Jade has now moved with her family to Dubai with hopes of further expanding the business internationally.