Brothers sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia

Two brothers were sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for the car bomb murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who exposed corruption in high places and whose murder caused an international furor and forced the prime minister’s resignation.

Caruana Galizia, 53, was one of Malta’s most prominent public figures. Once described as a “one-woman WikiLeaks”, her blog has been an outspoken critic of the country’s political elite, accusing them of favoritism and corruption.

“Everywhere you look now there are crooks,” she wrote, hours before the attack that killed her on October 16, 2017. “The situation is hopeless.”

The sentences handed down against George and Alfred Degiorgio came on the first day of their trial – and nearly five years to the day she was murdered.

Friday’s dramatic proceedings had seen the couple plead innocent in the morning before a judge, before changing their pleas hours later.

“Today’s ruling is another important step towards justice for the Caruana Galizia family,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Twitter.

“We remain determined to see full justice for the family and for Malta.”

In a statement from his office, he added: “At the same time, the government will continue to implement important reforms to further strengthen the rule of law and democracy in Malta.”

‘Examine your friends’

The much-delayed trial of the brothers – charged with manslaughter, which included a deadly explosion and criminal conspiracy – started Friday with a dramatic outburst by the defendant George Degiorgio.

“Don’t you know who killed Daphne?” Degiorgio called the prosecutor as he entered the court.

“Your friends, the ones you stood shoulder to shoulder with… Go investigate them!”

A third hit man, Vincent Muscat, had pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Judge Edwina Grima had rejected the defense’s request to suspend the trial because it was based on the lack of time to prepare.

The Degiorgio brothers said last year they were willing to engage a former minister in exchange for a pardon, which was not granted.

George Degiorgio had confessed to the crime during a prison interview in July, calling it “just business”.

But early Friday, he reiterated his previously pronounced not guilty plea in court.

His brother Alfred, sitting in a wheelchair, said “I have nothing to say”, which the court took as a not guilty plea.

Within hours, however, both had changed their pleas to guilty.

Malta in the spotlight

Observers in the courtroom on Friday included representatives of press freedom groups, including Reporters without Borders and the European Center for Press and Media Freedom.

RSF welcomed the convictions as “a long-awaited step towards justice for the murder” in a statement following Friday’s proceedings.

“Almost five years later, it is more important than ever to ensure that all those involved in this heinous crime are fully criminally prosecuted,” said RSF’s EU head Pavol Szalai.

The murder of Caruana Galizia sparked outrage around the world and put Malta, the smallest member state of the European Union, in the spotlight for its apparent flaws in the rule of law.

Joseph Muscat resigned as prime minister in January 2020 over the affair, following mass protests over his alleged efforts to protect friends and allies from the investigation.

A 2021 public inquiry into the murder of Caruana Galizia found that the state should take responsibility for her death by creating a “climate of impunity” for those who want to silence her.

Rich Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is still awaiting trial, is believed by prosecutors to be the alleged mastermind behind the murder.

Sunday marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Caruana Galizia.

