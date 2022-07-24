Brothers of Italy, the far-right party on the cusp of power

The lone opposition party during the reign of technocrat Mario Draghi’s government of national unity, the post-fascist Brothers of Italy, appears to be doing well in the Italian elections on September 25, making party leader Giorgia Meloni the favorite to become the next prime minister of Italy. to become Italy.

Meloni, widely favored to become Italy’s first female prime minister, repeatedly uses her signature catchphrase at rallies: “I’m a woman, I’m a mother, I’m Italian, I’m a Christian and I’ll you don’t take away from me. ”

Born in Rome’s working-class neighborhood of Garbatella, the son of a Sicilian mother and father from Sardinia – a world away from the city’s elites – the leader of the Brothers of Italy is now reaping the rewards of betting that her party will be Draghi’s sole opposition power. after he formed his grand coalition in February 2021.

The Brothers of Italy lead by 23 percent, according to Italian political parties after a slow but steady rise Politico .’s poll aggregate.

“For a year and a half, regardless of their discontent, the Italians had only one outlet: the Brothers of Italy,” said Marc Lazar, an Italy specialist at Sciences Po University in Paris. “That’s why it has made great strides in local elections and is now one of the country’s leading parties, as the polls show.”

The Brothers of Italy are currently only one point stronger than the center-left Democratic Party. But together, the far right and the right hold far more weight than the other end of the political spectrum: the populist-nationalist League of ex-Internal Affairs Matteo Salvini Third place in the polls at 15 percent. Brothers of Italy has an alliance with the Liga and Forza Italia of ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in fourth place at 8 percent behind the populist Five Star Movement.

Post-fascist history

Meloni’s party was founded in 2012 as a successor to the National Alliance, which rose from the ashes of the Italian Social Movement of 1946-1995, formed by members of dictator Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party. Meloni denies any connection to Mussolini’s ideas, but be careful not to condemn his rule.

“Meloni has been an activist in post-fascist politics since childhood,” said Piero Ignazi, professor emeritus at the University of Bologna and expert on the Brothers of Italy. “The party’s identity is, for the most part, tied to post-fascist traditions. But the platform combines this tradition with some mainstream conservative ideas and neoliberal elements such as free enterprise.”

But the Brothers of Italy have some members who are nostalgic for the rule of the Duce, and the Secolo d’Italia newspaper has made ambiguous statements about this chapter of the country’s history.

However, Meloni has distanced himself from the leader who became Adolf Hitler’s puppet.

Acting as the guarantor of the family and of Italy’s national identity, the Brothers of Italy endorse the pro-natalist policy of tackling the country’s low birth rate by establishing free nurseries and introducing family benefits of 400 euros per month.

Meloni also opposes gay partnerships and wants to close Italian ports to migrants arriving from Libya.

She is close to Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as well as the French far-right National Rally and Spain’s Vox. Meloni also has ties to the far right in the US, where he attended the Conservative Political Action Conference and the National Prayer Breakfast in 2022 with ex-President Donald Trump.

‘election machine’

But Meloni has also toned down her stance on some issues, pledging to ensure access to abortion in Italy, a reversal of her previous stances. Meloni has also shown strong support for Ukraine and the Atlantic alliance since the Russian invasion of February 24, in contrast to the more ambiguous views of both Salvini and Berlusconi, both of whom have ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Brothers of Italy has also greatly toned down its anti-EU stance; the party is not in favor of leaving the bloc or even the eurozone, saying it prefers a “Europe of Nations”.

Meloni may find this stance easier to endorse as Italy benefits from nearly €200 billion in EU Covid recovery funds.

“Meloni makes the post from her coherent program and her substantial work ethic,” Lazar said. “Meloni is the only woman in a very masculine environment; she hosted an interparty congress in May, surrounding herself with intellectuals and politicians on the right, but not necessarily the far right. This helps to present her as a suitable candidate for Prime Minister.”

Meloni has been in politics for some time and became an MP in 2006 at the age of 29. Two years later, she joined Berlusconi’s cabinet as youth minister.

Drawing on her serious demeanor, working class background and her presence as a woman in the largely masculine environment of Italian politics, Meloni has broadened the appeal of the Brothers of Italy beyond the traditionally rural, southern core countries – and won several local election victories in the North. -Italy, which is dominated by the League, and scores impressively in Palermo, Sicily’s largest city and a long-standing bastion of the left.

But while Meloni’s strategy is now paying off, the victory could undo her party if she wins a general election, given the divide between the far right and the right, as well as the history of personal animosity between her and Salvini.

This article has been translated from the original into French.