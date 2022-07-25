Brothers Keepers gangster and his friend gunned down at Canada’s famed ski resort town Whistler

Whistler Mountain’s idyllic ski community was rocked Sunday by the brutal murder of a notorious member of the Canadian Brothers Keepers Gang, a Sikh extremist crime family and one more man.

A pair of gunmen fatally shot 29-year-old Meninder Dhaliwal, whose family runs a $16 million-a-year drug and arms-trafficking group, and his friend Satindera Gill, who apparently has no ties to the crime, just after noon outside the center. Sundial Hotel.

Video of the horrific aftermath shows Dhaliwal, dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts and a shoulder bag, face down in the hotel parking lot, in a pool of blood.

Meninder Dhaliwal, 29, a member of the family of organized crime Brothers Keepers, was gunned down in Whistler on Sunday in a brutal midday shooting

Satindera Gill, a friend of the Dhaliwal who was not involved in organized crime, was also shot dead

Gill is spotted sprawling across a parked white BMW where a bystander appears to be helping him, the video shows.

Dhaliwal died at the scene and Gill was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

The community around Whistler Mountain, home of the 2010 Winter Olympics, was temporarily shut down by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police when two dozen law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene to investigate.

Two men were arrested late Sunday by the RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, police said. They were not identified, but police said the double murder was part of a long-standing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland between Brothers Keeper and another crime group called the United Nations.

Meninder Dhaliwal, 29, and his friend Satindera Gill, were standing in front of the Sundial Hotel, pictured, when they were shot

A car set on fire in the 3300 block of Ptarmigan Place was linked to the murders, but police gave no further explanation.

“As a result of the dynamic response and rapid evidence gathering by officers, Sea-to-Sky RCMP was able to locate and arrest multiple individuals,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti told the Vancouver sun.

Businesses and residents closed their doors and were told to stay there until the police gave the ‘all clear’ sign.

Scott Cargo was in the neighborhood window on Sunday when he heard the shots.

“I was just here to check some bikes…and I heard gunshots,” he said Fox 3 News. ‘Then, a little kid out’ [Mountainside Lodge] came running down, came tearing down here and said there was shooting down there.’

Cargo said he immediately told store employees to take precautions.

“I locked the doors, kept everyone in the store and instructed everyone to stay away from the window,” he told the news station.

Other videos show mountain bikers, who used the ski resort’s steep slopes in the summer months, being kept out of the main stretch of the scenic mountain town while police hunted down the suspects.

‘Brutal, sure. Dangerous, for sure,” said RMPC inspector Robert Dykstra . Worldwide news. ‘Anyone could have been injured’ [shooting]’

This type of gunfight is rare in the resort area.

“Whistler is a very safe community. Many visitors come here every year. Violent crime is something we don’t often see in Whistler, so it’s shocking to see this happening in such a public space in our community. We are of course concerned and will investigate this,’ says Dykstra.

Dhaliwal was a known member of the Sikh separatist group Brothers Keepers and the violent Dhaliwal crime family, which, according to Canadian police, deals in weapons, drugs, extortion, kidnapping, murder and car theft.

Police say Indo-Canadian crime gangs are the third largest gang organizations in Canada, after motorcycle gangs and Vietnamese triads. Sikh Canadians started trading weapons and drugs in the 1980s to fund a revolutionary movement to secede the Punjab region of India from the rest of the country.

In June 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered the military to raid the Golden Temple and some other of the most sacred temples in the Sikh religion, spurring the separatist movement in Sikh communities around the world.

A French Canadian gunman was charged with murdering Meninder’s brother Harb Dhaliwal in April 2021. Meninder chased the suspect, Francois Joseph Gaultier, 51, for several blocks before overtaking him and stabbing him in the eye, according to the Vancouver Sun. He has never been charged.

In May, British Columbia’s Organized Crime Agency issued a public warning for 11 men, including Meninder Dhaliwal, who they said posed a “significant risk to public safety.”

Police forces across the Lower Mainland are aware of several conflicts involving numerous criminal groups that have resulted in murders and attempted murders in public places in recent weeks. Police expect the violence to continue and escalate,” the announcement said.

“Police believe that anyone with or near these individuals could endanger themselves,” Canadian police said.