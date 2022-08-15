Brother of a Marine killed in the Afghanistan withdrawal kills himself opposite memorial to sibling

The brother of a Marine who died a year ago during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan committed suicide at a shrine to his sibling.

Dakota Halverson, 28, of Norco, California, committed suicide on August 9.

His brother, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, was one of 13 US troops killed on August 26 last year when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device outside the Kabul airport amid fleeing crowds.

“Dakota had expressed a number of things that were bothering him and one of those things was the loss of his brother Kareem and that he just wanted to be with him again,” said Shana Chappell, their mother.

“He still had a hard time believing he was really gone.

“He sneaked into the graveyard at night and slept in Kareem’s resting place.

“He took his life in front of a permanent memorial we have here in town for his brother Kareem.”

The Fallen 13 monument in the old town of Norco is pictured. The site was inaugurated in January

Chappell appeared to be referring to the Fallen 13 Memorial Flower Garden Square, which was inaugurated in January next to Norco Country Center.

Nikoui was buried on September 17 at Crestlawn Mortuary in Riverside.

On January 4, on the occasion of what would have been Nikoui’s 21st birthday, the family celebrated his life at the grave.

Chappell, who announced Halverson’s death on Tuesday, said they were all grappling with the approaching anniversary of Nikoui’s death.

“August has been a very tough month so far with the year ahead,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I consider my children to be strong and as if they can handle anything. That was my mistake.

“My son Dakota has been talking a lot lately about how he just wants to be with Kareem, how much he misses him, etc….

Nikoui's remains are pictured when they returned to the United States on August 29 last year, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

Chappell said her son would sneak into the cemetery to sleep on his brother's grave

“We all feel this way, so I haven’t seen the signs.

“My son Dakota visited his brother Kareem this morning.”

She added that she’s “still in shock right now, and I can’t believe it’s real.”

Chappell, who blames Joe Biden for her son’s death, which she believes was due to not adequately planning the withdrawal, said she “didn’t want to make this a political office.”

But, she added, her second son’s death was “the ripple effect.”

In a GoFundMe for funeral expenses, Chappell said Nikoui’s death had “proved too hard” for his brother.

She said Halverson wanted to be buried next to his brother.